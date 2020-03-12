Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Netflix closes L.A. building due to suspected coronavirus exposure

Netflix
Netflix closed one of its L.A. office buildings on Thursday due to suspected coronavirus exposure.
(Netflix)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
5:22 PM
Share

Netflix on Thursday closed one of its L.A. office buildings for deep cleaning after it suspected that one of its employees might have the novel coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company has recommended all of its L.A. employees work from home, said the person who was not authorized to comment on the matter.

The building that closed, known as Icon, is Netflix’s main L.A. office, on Sunset Boulevard.

Netflix declined to comment.

Advertisement

Company Town
The coronavirus crisis got very real for Hollywood this week
la-me-coronavirus-movie-industry001_JLC.JPG
Company Town
The coronavirus crisis got very real for Hollywood this week
Films are getting pushed. CinemaCon has been canceled. Stocks are rattled. What’s next for the entertainment industry?

Netflix is not the only studio to have employees exposed to the novel coronavirus. Two CBS News employees in New York tested positive, causing CBS to ask employees to work from home. The spread of the virus hit home for Hollywood on Thursday when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive in Australia, where the actor is filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

In California, there have been 198 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several entertainment industry companies, including studios and talent agencies, also have encouraged their employees to work from home. Starting Thursday, talent agency ICM Partners said its employees will work remotely in New York and Washington, D.C., with all L.A. employees logging in remotely on Friday.

Advertisement

On Friday, United Talent Agency’s nearly 1,200 employees worldwide will test working from home for a full day and will no longer allow visitor access to its campuses.

“This is a proactive decision that reflects evolving public health guidance and the simple, intuitive fact that we are all connected,” said UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a note to staff. “Many of us may not be in the groups with the highest risk, but we all have friends and neighbors who are. Now is the time to follow the science and act for the greater good.”

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement