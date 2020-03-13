Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

AMC Theatres announces ‘social distancing’ measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus

AMC’s Studio 30 theater in Olathe, Kan.
(Orlin Wagner / Associated Press)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
March 13, 2020
11:43 AM
AMC Theatres on Friday announced “social distancing” measures at its U.S. cinemas to help moderate the spread of the new coronavirus that is spreading across the world.

The nation’s largest theater chain said it will reduce its seating capacity at its auditoriums by 50%, starting Saturday and continuing until April 30.

The company will accomplish that goal by capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theaters’ auditoriums by half. In those auditoriums with more than 500 seats, AMC will limit ticket sales to a maximum of 250, the Leawood, Kan.-based exhibitor said in a statement.

UC school event at Dosey High School
“AMC is also actively complying with all local authorities’ directives on social gathering and is further reducing the availability of tickets to comply with any current or future federal, state or local governmental order,” the company said.

The decision comes after state authorities in California moved to ban public gatherings of 250 people or more in order to mitigate the damage from the virus.

The move also follows a slew of studios delaying release dates for potential blockbusters including Disney’s “Mulan.”

Company TownBusinessEntertainment & Arts
Ryan Faughnder
Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.
