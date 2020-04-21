HBO Max, the latest streaming service, will launch May 27 amid coronavirus outbreak

AT&T’s new streaming service, HBO Max, will launch May 27, promising to ratchet up the so-called streaming wars.

The upcoming streaming service will join an increasingly crowded field dominated by Netflix and Hulu. And the HBO Max service, which will be offered to consumers for $14.99 a month, will be among the most expensive of the video-on-demand streaming services, which could prove challenging to AT&T’s media unit, WarnerMedia.

Consumers, including those who have lost their jobs or accepted pay cuts in the form of furloughs, may have little appetite for paying for yet another new service. However, consumers who have spent months housebound may be eager to sample a new streaming service, particularly if sporting events and other entertainment outside the home remain off limits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said Tuesday in the launch-date announcement. “I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering.”

WarnerMedia is hoping to transform itself from a traditional media company, with such networks as HBO, CNN, TBS and TNT, into a digital powerhouse. The company believes it has the goods: a rich library of established hits, including HBO dramas “Game of Thrones,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Succession,” Warner Bros. studio fare, including all 236 episodes of “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and popular films from the DC Comics universe, including “The Joker” and “Wonder Woman.”

HBO Max will launch with a few originals — the slate includes the scripted comedy “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick; a Sundance documentary “On the Record;” and an underground ballroom dance competition series “Legendary,” among others.

Film and TV production shut down worldwide in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting WarnerMedia’s ambitious plans to launch 38 new shows this year on the service. It also had been planning a “Friends” reunion special, but that has been delayed indefinitely.

Since last fall, several new subscription video-on-demand offerings have debuted, including Apple TV+, Disney+ and Quibi, a Hollywood-based company that stands for “quick bites” of video. Last week, NBCUniversal introduced its ad-supported service, Peacock, to customers of its parent company, Comcast Corp. NBCUniversal plans make the Peacock service available nationwide July 15.

During this time of stay-at-home orders, Netflix has become even more popular, according to data released this week by Parrot Analytics. In the U.S. in April, Netflix has commanded nearly 55% of viewing of streaming services, up from 50% in December, the firm found.

AT&T’s goal is to keep its phone customers in the fold with easy access to high-quality television shows. And unlike Netflix, AT&T’s WarnerMedia plans to rotate its content offerings. The company also will have the unique ability to promote the service to AT&T’s more than 100 million mobile subscribers.

Developing the service has been AT&T’s top priority since the Dallas telecommunications giant purchased Time Warner Inc. in June 2018, and promptly renamed the media company WarnerMedia. The stakes are high for AT&T’s brass, including Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, who has been leading WarnerMedia since the takeover.

Earlier this month, AT&T named Jason Kilar, the architect of the Hulu streaming service, as WarnerMedia’s new CEO. He starts May 1.