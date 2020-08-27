Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

Audience dips to 15.7 million on night 3 of Republican convention

US Vice President Mike Pence (R) arrives with wife Second Lady of the US Karen Pence
Vice President Mike Pence arrives with wife Second Lady Karen Pence before speaking during the third night of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday.
(SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
11:32 AM
Viewing of the Republican National Convention dropped to its lowest level of the week on Wednesday with 15.7 million people tuned in to the address by Vice President Mike Pence.

The early number from Nielsen that includes ABC, CBS and NBC and the three major cable news channels is down 13% from the comparable number on Tuesday, when 18 million viewers watched those networks to see First Lady Melania Trump speak from the White House Rose Garden. The final total put the audience at 19.4 million.

The third night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 was watched by 22.8 million viewers. The night featured Sen. Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech for vice presidential nomination.

The figure is also well under the 24.4 million viewers who watched the third night of the 2016 Republican convention that nominated Trump.

Convention viewing on Wednesday may have been hurt by the many viewers along the Gulf Coast tuning into local coverage of Hurricane Laura, which was baring down on the region at the time.

Both the Democratic and Republican conventions are well under the viewing levels from 2016 as traditional TV viewing has declined significantly among viewers under age 50.

More people are turning to streaming video platforms to watch some portion of the conventions. The Democratic National Committee said there were 35 million streams of its convention across various sites and apps last week.

Fox News was the most-watched TV channel for coverage between 10 and 11:15 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, with an average of 7.66 million viewers, followed by NBC (1.966million), ABC (1.895 million), CBS (1.781 million), CNN (1.515 million) and MSNBC (1.480 million).

Fox News, the favorite network of Trump supporters, continued to dominate the competition by accruing a 45% share of the convention audience.

Coverage also ran on Fox Business Network, Newsy, Newsmax, CNN en Español and PBS. Nielsen data for those channels will be added to the audience total later today.

Along with Pence, speakers in the hour included the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Sam Vigil, the widower of a murder victim, Clarence Henderson, a Black desegregation activist and Richard Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence.

President Trump is scheduled to accept his party’s nomination for a second term tonight with a speech from the south lawn of the White House.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

