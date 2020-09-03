COVID-19 hits Gotham: ‘The Batman’ shoot shut down after positive case on set

Warner Bros’ highly anticipated revival “The Batman” was halted after a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19, one of the most high profile sets to be hobbled by the health crisis.

Warner Bros declined to comment on who was infected, but Vanity Fair reported that it was the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson. A representative for Pattinson was unavailable for comment.

Filming, which had restarted in the UK on Sept.1, is now paused, the Burbank-based studio confirmed. It did not provide other details on how or where the person got infected, and whether anyone else had been exposed.

The action movie is one of the biggest productions to get back to filming since a global shutdown of the industry in March. “The Batman,” the latest reboot of the DC Comics character, had been on hold since March, when countries initiated restrictions on gatherings in the wake of the pandemic.

The new hiatus shows the difficulties Hollywood faces in trying to resume filming as the pandemic persists. Studios, which have major movie productions not only to complete but to get under way, have been delaying release dates for films .

Most of the activity in Los Angeles has involved shoots for commercials and other small productions, but some crew have been pushing for more stringent safety protocols.

Other stars like “The Rock” have recently disclosed that they contracted COVID-19. Actor Tom Hanks was the first international celebrity to announce a positive test result for the coronavirus in March. He and his wife Rita contracted the virus in Australia, where they were hospitalized and recovered.

“The Batman” had been set for release on June 25, 2021 but that has since been pushed back to Oct.1. Universal Pictures also had to scale back some of its filming plans on “Jurassic World: Dominion,” one of the first major movies to return to filming, after three British crew members working in Malta tested positive for COVID-19. Since then it has been able to resume filming without issue.

Film sets are crowded with more than 100 people working close together, often without masks for performers. Countries have been in a race to prove they are safe for film crews.

The “Avatar” sequels have already resumed filming in New Zealand, where the disease has almost been eradicated.

The UK, which has become a major hub for filming from studios including Walt Disney and Netflix, this week announced it will invest hundreds of millions of dollars into plans for rapid testing. The death rate in Britain is much lower than in the U.S., falling to 13 a day.

In California, while new cases are falling and the state is lifting restrictions on gatherings, the daily death rate remains well above 100. Few major film shoots have been able to restart in the state. Some larger TV shows like “The Bold and the Beautiful” have been filming.

The entertainment union SAG-AFTRA requires that actors who can’t wear masks and anyone who is in contact with them be tested every three days to prevent outbreaks on set.

However, an alliance of movie studios has yet to agree to detailed terms for safety and pay rates in cases of shutdowns or delays caused by the coronavirus.

