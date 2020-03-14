Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

Coronavirus concerns halt ‘The Batman’ production

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson will play the caped crusader in “The Batman.”
(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
March 14, 2020
12:23 PM
Production on the DC comic book film “The Batman” has halted production for two weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a studio spokeswoman said Saturday.

The superhero reboot, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, was shooting in Britain.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of ‘The Batman’ will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today,” read the studio’s statement. “The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“The Batman” is the latest major production to hit pause as the coronavirus dramatically disrupts Hollywood’s business.

SXSW 2013
Coachella, SXSW, “Hamilton,” the next “Fast and the Furious” movie and even Disneyland have been affected by the coronavirus. But wait — there’s more.

Universal Pictures on Friday night said it had stopped production on several titles, including “Jurassic World: Dominion” and the Ice Cube boxing drama “Flint Strong.”

Release dates have been delayed for completed films, including Universal’s “F9,” Disney’s “Mulan” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Company Town
Ryan Faughnder
Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.
