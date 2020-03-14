Coronavirus concerns halt ‘The Batman’ production

Production on the DC comic book film “The Batman” has halted production for two weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a studio spokeswoman said Saturday.

The superhero reboot, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, was shooting in Britain.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of ‘The Batman’ will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today,” read the studio’s statement. “The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“The Batman” is the latest major production to hit pause as the coronavirus dramatically disrupts Hollywood’s business.

Advertisement

Universal Pictures on Friday night said it had stopped production on several titles, including “Jurassic World: Dominion” and the Ice Cube boxing drama “Flint Strong.”

Release dates have been delayed for completed films, including Universal’s “F9,” Disney’s “Mulan” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Newsletter Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.