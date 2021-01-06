Disney streaming executive Ricky Strauss steps down in latest shake-up

Ricky Strauss, a top Walt Disney Co. executive who oversaw programming for streaming services, is leaving the company after nine years.

Strauss, who has been with the Burbank entertainment company since 2012, was most recently head of programming and content curation for Disney’s key media and entertainment distribution division. He oversaw programming and content curation for Disney+ and Hulu.

In a Wednesday note to staff, Disney direct-to-consumer and international operations chair Rebecca Campbell described Strauss’ departure as a “personal decision” following a dramatic reorganization of the company in October around its streaming efforts that changed his role.

“Ricky’s leadership of the Disney+ Content & Marketing efforts leading up to and following the launch of Disney+ has been remarkable — and we are so appreciative of his expertise, passion and care,” Campbell said in the note. “However, the recent company reorganization led to a significant change in Ricky’s role. After a great deal of reflection, he decided it was time to pursue new creative endeavors.”

Strauss was previously president of content and marketing for Disney+, a position that made him responsible for developing the vision for the service’s content and for overseeing its original programming slate.

Before he got the Disney+ job, Strauss was president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios. He did not say what he planned to do next.

“It took much thought and consideration, but with our new structure and the changes to my role, the reorganization does not provide me with the opportunity to do the kind of work I love to do and to continue making the intended impact I have been so fortunate to have achieved at Disney,” Strauss said in a email to employees.