Demi Lovato hosts new talk show on the Roku Channel

Singer and actor Demi Lovato is known for baring their soul in music and sharing life stories — from rape to surviving a near-death drug overdose.

Next month, Lovato will debut a new talk show called “The Demi Lovato Show.” Topics discussed with celebrity guests and experts include sex and body positivity, transgender rights and police reform. The talk show will stream on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel on July 30 and each episode will be 10 minutes.

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said in a statement. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”

Last year, Lovato released a YouTube documentary, “Dancing with the Devil,” where they spoke openly about how they lost their virginity during a rape, and how they endured the trauma through self-harm, including bulimia. The documentary also addressed how a drug overdose caused Lovato to go through three strokes and a heart attack.

In May, Lovato announced on podcast “4D” they are nonbinary, preferring pronouns “they” and"them.”

“Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s head of original alternative programming, in a statement. “With such a singular talent at the forefront of ‘The Demi Lovato Show,’ there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format.”

“The Demi Lovato Show,” produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects, was initially made for defunct streaming platform Quibi, which shut down in December 2020 after failing to attract a large enough audience of subscribers willing to pay at least about $5 a month to watch programs with ads.

San Jose-based connected TV hardware and software company Roku bought the rights to the Quibi library and has been rolling out the shows on its free, ad-supported streaming service, the Roku Channel. Roku says the former Quibi shows now known as Roku Originals have been thriving on its streaming service, where viewers can watch the programs featuring well-known celebrities such as Anna Kendrick and Liam Hemsworth for free with ads without paying for a subscription.

The company recently said it green-lit a second season of Kevin Hart’s popular action comedy show “Die Hart,” called “Die Harter.”