Vox Media in advanced talks to buy Thrillist owner Group Nine

Vox Media Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Group Nine Media Inc. in the latest sign of consolidation in the digital media business.

The deal is expected to be finalized soon, and the two companies will operate separately until it closes in early 2022, Vox Media Chief Executive Officer Jim Bankoff said Monday in note to staff reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Group Nine owns websites like PopSugar, the Dodo, Thrillist and NowThis. Vox Media owns New York magazine, The Verge, SB Nation, Eater and others.

Bankoff added that Vox has no immediate plans to go public.

Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer said in a separate note to his staff that the combined company would be called Vox Media and Bankoff will be CEO. Lerer will join the board. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday on the merger discussions.

A deal would mark the latest high-profile transaction in digital media. Last year, BuzzFeed bought HuffPost.

As part of going public this month, BuzzFeed acquired youth-focused media company Complex Networks from Hearst Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. BuzzFeed shares have fallen 36% since their public debut on Dec. 6.

Digital media companies have struggled to compete for online ad dollars with tech giants like Google and Facebook, and have been looking to combine with each other to offer marketers a larger audience. Group Nine has also started a SPAC that is publicly traded.

