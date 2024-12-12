BuzzFeed sells brand behind ‘Hot Ones’ to investor group for $82.5 million

“Hot Ones” creator and host Sean Evans, shown in 2017, will assume the newly created title of chief creative officer when BuzzFeed completes the sale of First We Feast, the food-centered brand behind the popular YouTube interview show, to an investors group.

BuzzFeed has sold First We Feast, the food-centered brand behind the popular YouTube interview show “Hot Ones,” to a group of investors for $82.5 million, ending a months-long search and raising cash to pay down debt.

The buyers include an affiliate of Soros Fund Management, progressive podcast company Crooked Media and Mythical Entertainment, the media company founded by the YouTube creators known as Rhett and Link, according to a statement Thursday.

First We Feast will keep its senior management team, and founder Chris Schonberger will become chief executive officer. The two men will also retain a stake in the independent company.

“What began as a humble food blog has evolved into a powerhouse multi-platform brand,” Schonberger in the statement. “With new investment, we’re poised to expand into exciting new areas — including new platforms, live events, and talent acquisition — cementing First We Feast as the ultimate destination for pop-culture-obsessed audiences.”

The deal will help BuzzFeed reduce its more than $120 million in debt by $88.8 million. BuzzFeed acquired First We Feast as part of its 2021 deal for Complex Networks for about $198 million in cash and 2.5 million split-adjusted shares of equity. But the company, founded by Jonah Peretti, began scaling back its investment in digital content, shutting down its news division in 2023. Earlier this year it sold Complex Networks for $108.6 million to NTWRK. That deal didn’t include First We Feast.

BuzzFeed will now be operating with a cash balance that’s larger than its total outstanding debt, which has been reduced to $30 million, the company said. Selling “Hot Ones” will help BuzzFeed transform into a “media company positioned to fully benefit from the ongoing AI revolution,” Peretti said in a statement.

After years of losing money, BuzzFeed’s market capitalization has tumbled to $163 million from a peak of more than $1 billion. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy amassed an 8.9% stake in the company earlier this year and has called for it to add new board members and hire popular media personalities like Tucker Carlson and Charles Barkley.

The company also gave an outlook for its fourth-quarter financial results, saying it expects revenue from continuing operations of $54 million to $58 million and adjusted earnings of $4 million to $9 million. The shares fell 12% to $3.92.

BuzzFeed has sought for months to find a buyer for First We Feast and the search seemed to have stalled at times. The division is profitable and generates about $30 million in annual revenue, primarily through brand and licensing deals tied to “Hot Ones.”

First We Feast has become a juggernaut on YouTube, where it counts more than 14 million subscribers. Known for Evans’ deeply-researched questions, “Hot Ones” has become an essential celebrity stopover, with recent appearances by Ariana Grande, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman and others who banter while eating chicken wings slathered in progressively fiery sauce.

The sale will provide First We Feast with resources to fund new content franchises and expand its relationship with ad partners and other creators, it said.

“I’m excited to continue hosting ‘the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings’ for years to come,” Evans said. “The future is spicy, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The deal adds to Soros Fund Management’s growing media portfolio. Earlier this year, it became the majority shareholder in Audacy Inc., one of the largest radio station owners in the U.S. It also maintains a stake in Crooked Media.

Carman and Shaw write for Bloomberg.