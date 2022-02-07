Management 360 partner Chris Huvane dies by apparent suicide
Chris Huvane, a partner at Los Angeles representation firm Management Firm 360, died Sunday by apparent suicide, friends and colleagues said.
Huvane, 47, joined the firm in 2010 after leaving his job as senior West Coast editor of GQ magazine. The New York native was named a partner at Management 360 in 2015.
“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,’” Management 360 partners said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”
The death was first reported by entertainment industry news outlet Deadline, which said Huvane “had been battling depression for a long time.”
His clients included actors Margot Robbie, Henry Winkler, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Moore and Jensen Ackles, according to IMDbPro.
Winkler on Monday tweeted that he was heartbroken to hear of Huvane’s passing.
“Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker,” Winkler wrote.
Other people who knew Huvane also shared their memories on Twitter.
Huvane is survived by his wife, Cole, father Martin and five siblings: Michael, Robert, Stephen, Kevin and Denise Whalen. Stephen Huvane is a partner at Slate PR and Kevin Huvane is co-chairman at major talent agency Creative Artists Agency.
If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).
Los Angeles Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.