Management 360 partner Chris Huvane dies by apparent suicide

Chris Huvane, a partner at Los Angeles representation firm Management Firm 360, died Sunday by apparent suicide, friends and colleagues said.

Huvane, 47, joined the firm in 2010 after leaving his job as senior West Coast editor of GQ magazine. The New York native was named a partner at Management 360 in 2015.

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,’” Management 360 partners said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

The death was first reported by entertainment industry news outlet Deadline, which said Huvane “had been battling depression for a long time.”

His clients included actors Margot Robbie, Henry Winkler, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Moore and Jensen Ackles, according to IMDbPro.

Winkler on Monday tweeted that he was heartbroken to hear of Huvane’s passing.

“Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker,” Winkler wrote.

Other people who knew Huvane also shared their memories on Twitter.

@chrishuvane truly was the most genuine guy in Hollywood. In ways his heart was too big for this. He was too open, too available... he not only took a chance on Cantwell and I when were just a couple kids with a spec script, he was my dear friend. I love, Chris. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/Cg9K0qIwal — Christopher C Rogers (@CCR) February 7, 2022

Woke up to hear the news about Chris Huvane. Absolutely crushed. Chrissy was a buddy who shared my love of boxing. We never talked about work. Just training, life, and love.



I’m so sorry Buddy ❤️ Praying you’ve found some peace. You were loved. Really. — DC (@cadebrigade) February 7, 2022

Gutted by this news. I will cherish the memories I have of Chris during happier times - pretty much any time he was celebrating his clients who he treated as family. Sending love and strength to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/Pupet07prp — Jonathan Fuhrman (@jonathanfuhrman) February 7, 2022

My dear friend Chris Huvane. I am still stunned. Speechless. To find out you were in that much pain. My heart is broken for you and your loved ones. This earth lost a beautiful soul. You were truly loved by so many. May your soul Rest In Peace. https://t.co/fLbXbFGuRf — Armida López (@TheArmidaLopez) February 7, 2022

Huvane is survived by his wife, Cole, father Martin and five siblings: Michael, Robert, Stephen, Kevin and Denise Whalen. Stephen Huvane is a partner at Slate PR and Kevin Huvane is co-chairman at major talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

Los Angeles Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.