Elisa Wouk Almino joins Image as deputy editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Image Editor Ian Blair:

Elisa Wouk Almino has joined Image as deputy editor. She will help Image redouble its efforts to tell stories that reflect the diversity and multifaceted brilliance of Los Angeles. She’s also going to help expand how the magazine authentically captures fashion, culture and style in the city.

Wouk Almino should be a familiar byline to anyone who’s read Image. Since the brand relaunched in March 2021, she has written thoughtful and sophisticated meditations on myriad topics central to L.A. culture and fashion.

In addition to her work as a writer and editor, Wouk Almino is a teacher and literary translator from Portuguese. Across her work, she is interested in themes of home, belonging and displacement, in part because of her experience as a Brazilian who has lived outside of Brazil most of her life, moving between Portugal, Brazil, England and the U.S. She has sought to spotlight lesser-known artists, profiling Brazilian and other Latin American figures in her writing and most recently editing a Rizzoli monograph on one of the earliest overlooked American abstract artists, Alice Trumbull Mason. You can find her writing in Hyperallergic, the Los Angeles Times, the Paris Review Daily, Literary Hub, NYR Daily, the Nation, Los Angeles Review of Books, Guernica magazine and other places.

Before joining Image and the L.A. Times, Wouk Almino was a senior editor at Hyperallergic. In 2018, she relocated from New York to Los Angeles to launch Hyperallergic’s West Coast branch. She was also formerly the book reviews editor at Words Without Borders, an online magazine for literature in translation, and at one point she gave gallery tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Wouk Almino also teaches two courses, which she designed and were the first of their kind at each institution: an art and culture writing workshop at Catapult and an introduction to translation class at UCLA Extension.

Wouk Almino is on the board of the Emily Mason and Alice Trumbull Mason Foundation, where she serves as the chair of the legacy committee, overseeing the legacies of these two historically overlooked artists. She is also an advisor for Uncool Artist, an online art school. She has served as a judge for several writing and artist awards, including the Best Translated Book Award, Aint-Bad’s 15th issue, UCLA’s Allegra Johnson Prize and the Efroymson Arts Fellowship. She has been awarded writing residencies at Art Omi (2022, 2015), Tin House (2022) and the Fondation Jan Michalski in Switzerland (2019), and she was a 2021 recipient of the Mae Fellowship, a virtual program providing support for women and nonbinary writers working on their first books. She has spoken about her work at CalArts, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Princeton University, Barnard College, the New School and other places. Her essays have been highlighted as “must-reads” by the Atlantic and ARTnews, and she’s been interviewed about her work for UCLA and Electric Literature.

Wouk Almino began her role Monday.