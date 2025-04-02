Elisa Wouk Almino named editor in chief of Image magazine

Elisa Wouk Almino joined the L.A. Times in 2022 as deputy editor of the magazine, which offers readers an authentic view of the makers of L.A. style, fashion and art.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Executive Editor Terry Tang:

I’m delighted to announce that Elisa Wouk Almino has been named editor in chief of Image magazine.

Wouk Almino joined the L.A. Times in 2022 as Image’s deputy editor. Her creativity and editorial ambition are exceptional. Under her leadership in 2024, the magazine has thrived by offering readers a glorious and authentic view of the makers of L.A. style, fashion and art.

She has recruited top talent for the magazine’s pages and published thought-provoking, unexpected stories on art and fashion, from deeply felt essays on surfing and personal style to visual stories, such as one that re-created old K-town beauty pageants. Wouk Almino has also written memorable essays of her own, including profiles on L.A. luminaries such as Catherine Opie, Sérgio Mendes and Ed Ruscha. And she has led new projects such as Image’s activation at Art Basel Miami in 2022 and the Image party at Soho Warehouse, which drew over 600 people last year.

Prior to joining Image, Wouk Almino was a senior editor at Hyperallergic, where she launched and ran the art magazine’s L.A. bureau. Before moving to Los Angeles in 2018, she lived in New York for 10 years, where she worked at and wrote for various publications including Words Without Borders, n+1, the Paris Review, the New York Review of Books, Rizzoli, Guernica and the Nation. At one point, she gave gallery tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and taught art criticism and literary translation at UCLA Extension and Catapult.

She started in her new role Monday.