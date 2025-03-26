Phil Willon promoted to California politics editor at the L.A. Times

A veteran journalist, Phil Willon most recently was an assistant editor in the Sacramento bureau. In his new role, he’ll oversee coverage of state politics and the California Capitol.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Maria L. La Ganga:

I am delighted to announce a key leadership position in our Sacramento office. Phil Willon has been named California politics editor and will oversee The Times’ coverage of the California Capitol and state politics.

From regional water boards to the White House, Willon has covered nearly every level of government and politicking. In recent years, he has helped guide The Times’ coverage of California politics and the state Capitol from the Sacramento bureau. He previously covered Gov. Gavin Newsom, the 2022 and 2018 governor’s races and the 2016 U.S. Senate race.

Before heading north, Willon covered Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and roamed Southern California’s mountains and deserts as the newsroom’s state correspondent in the Inland Empire where, years before, he served as the one — and only — L.A. Times Inland Empire edition editor.

Prior to joining The Times, Willon served as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for the Tampa Tribune. At the Tribune, he also covered Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles, Hurricane Andrew and the investigation leading to the arrest of serial killer Danny Rolling. He began his newspaper career as the Kent Island correspondent for the Capital in Annapolis, Md. Willon grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from UC San Diego.