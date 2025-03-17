Matt Brennan named editor of the L.A. Times awards magazine, The Envelope

Matt Brennan, most recently a deputy entertainment editor, will oversee a portfolio of work that includes The Envelope’s popular Oscars and Emmys Roundtable video series, its newsletter and video podcast.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Entertainment and Arts Craig Nakano:

Matt Brennan has been named editor in chief of The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ signature magazine covering the Oscars, the Emmys and Hollywood’s other top awards.

As The Envelope’s editor in chief, Brennan will oversee a portfolio of work that also includes the popular Oscars and Emmys Roundtable video series and The Envelope newsletter featuring Times columnist Glenn Whipp. He will continue as executive producer of The Envelope video podcast, which he launched in 2023 to great success. All pieces of The Envelope brand will now roll up to Brennan as he builds on The Envelope’s reputation for excellence and continues to evolve the portfolio.

Advertisement

Brennan has been with the L.A. Times since 2019, most recently as deputy entertainment editor. He has led The Times’ live coverage of entertainment awards shows and managed planning for the team’s photo and video studios at Sundance and other film festivals. Brennan also drove notable projects such as the 50 Best Hollywood Books of All Time and the 1999 Project. Before his promotion to deputy entertainment editor, he served as The Times’ TV editor and launched the popular newsletter Screen Gab, guiding readers on what to watch every week. Through all of his years here, Brennan has distinguished himself with ambitious journalism that’s smartly conceived and precisely executed.

A Boston native and USC alum, Brennan was an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years before he returned to Los Angeles. He came to The Times after serving as TV editor at Paste Magazine.

He will bring all of his considerable experience to bear in carrying on the exceptional work of Envelope Editor Elena Howe, who is retiring after 31 years at The Times. Howe will stay on for a transitional period to ensure a seamless handoff. Brennan started in his new role today.