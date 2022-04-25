‘I was the one holding the gun’: New videos show the aftermath of ‘Rust’ shooting and witness interviews

1
On Monday — roughly six months after actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of “Rust” — the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released dozens of videos and documents from their investigation.
Interviews with multiple members of the “Rust” crew paint an hour- by-hour picture of a cascade of bad decisions that created a chaotic set on which a lead bullet was put into a prop gun.
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the shooting, which also wounded director Joel Souza, remains open and ongoing. No charges have yet been filed in the case, though local authorities have been scrutinizing the actions of Baldwin, as well as assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Numerous civil suits have also been filed regarding the shooting.
The trove of files released Monday include dash cam footage from deputies and detectives arriving at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set after the shooting, set videos, crime scene photos, witness interviews and a 204-page case report summarizing the investigation. Here are some of the newly released videos.
***
2
Baldwin in costume drawing his gun
New footage from the set of “Rust” taken sometime before the shooting shows Baldwin drawing a revolver from a holster in his jacket and brandishing the gun toward the camera. The footage appears to have been filmed in the Bonanza Creek Ranch church where Hutchins was fatally shot.
3
The traumatic aftermath at Bonanza Creek Ranch
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, a slew of law enforcement officers and first responders arrived at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.
One of the responding officers, Deputy Nicholas LaFleur, soon learned that Alec Baldwin fired the gun, and he asked for help to find the actor who was standing about 20 feet away, making a call on the cell phone. “I was the one holding the gun,” Baldwin tells him. “What do you need?”
Baldwin then described how the assistant director Halls handed him the gun.
Another video depicts Gutierrez Reed responding to questions about her job. “I’m the armorer or at least I was,” she says.
In body cam footage from after the shooting, Gutierrez Reed spoke with Detective Alexandria Hancock as they walked to the bathroom.
“Welcome to the worst day of my life,” Gutierrez Reed says. “I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun. That’s so f—ed.”
In this video, a group of local law enforcement officers try to piece together how events in the church played out.
They also discussed why there were so many casings on the ground.
Law enforcement discusses why there are casings on the ground.
In this video, Alec Baldwin, Dave Halls and other crew members discussed the weapons involved in the shooting and how the two victims were injured. Halls demonstrated the shake test typically used to make sure bullets were actual dummies. A crew member says it sounded like it might have been an actual live round, and Baldwin expresses concern for Hutchins.
4
Crew members trying to make sense of the tragedy appear numb
Baldwin, Halls and other crew members struggle to make sense of the tragedy with Halls explaining to script supervisor Mamie Mitchell why dummy rounds were used and how a lethal projectile might have ended up in Baldwin’s gun.
“It got mixed up in the dummy loads,” Halls tells Mitchell. Minutes later, the somber crew watches as a helicopter with Hutchins takes off for the flight to Albuquerque, nearly 50 miles away. The ranch grows quiet.
5
Witness interviews at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office
Baldwin sat for an interview with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies after being transported back to their office about 10 miles from the ranch. During the conversation, the actor is alarmed when he’s shown an image of the projectile that penetrated both Hutchins and director Joel Souza.
“That’s a bullet,” Baldwin says, looking at the picture. “I’m so sickened by this. That a bullet passed through this girl’s body. And she’s in critical condition in the hospital right now, and I fired the gun. And you don’t think I feel really s— about that? I do.” Toward the end of the meeting, the deputies inform Baldwin that Hutchins has died from her injuries. He reacts by sitting in stunned silence, his hand over his mouth, before saying he would like to go call his wife.
Times reporter Michael Finnegan and Times Video Staff members Cody Long, Claire Collins, Jackeline Luna, Lauren Flynn , Mark Potts, Cody Long and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein contributed to this report.
