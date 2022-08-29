Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Netflix shakes-up film team as senior executive exits

Tendo Nagenda
Tendo Nagenda arrives at THR’s Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Share

Film executive Tendo Nagenda is leaving Netflix next month as the streamer restructures its film team.

Nagenda, a vice president of original film, had worked at Netflix for four years.

He helped build out the team that brought movies including the western “The Harder They Fall,” upcoming mystery thriller “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and the critically-acclaimed war drama “Da 5 Bloods” directed by Spike Lee.

He also oversaw the team that made “Gray Man,” the expensive spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, said Deadline, which first reported the news.

His exit is part of a move to simplify the structure of the film team headed by Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, according to the person familiar move who was not authorized to comment.

Advertisement

“He was integral in our evolution from acquiring and licensing films to making movies ourselves,” said Scott Stuber, head of global films, in a statement.

Nagenda’s last day at Netflix will be on Sept. 1.

“I’m honored to have been a small part of a film team that has led in Oscar nominations for three years in a row, become the biggest producer of film in the world by any metric, lead the industry through a pandemic, and become the standard bearer for representation and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera,” Nagenda said in a statement. “I wish Netflix the continued tenacity and audacity to take the big swings and tell the big and beloved tales that need telling. I plan to.”

Prior to working at Netflix, Nagenda was executive vice president of production at the Walt Disney Studios, according to his LinkedIn page.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered outside a Netflix location at 1341 Vine St in Hollywood Wednesday morning in support as members of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and other allies staged a walkout to protest Netflix's decision to release Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, which contains a litany of transphobic material. Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Company Town

After layoffs at Netflix, questions mount over diversity efforts

Netflix’s layoffs included dozens of people who promoted diversity on its social media channels, causing some to question its commitment to inclusion.

The changes comes as Netflix, the dominant subscription video streaming service, continues to face intense competition from rivals such as Disney+ and HBO Max. The company, which has nearly 221 million subscribers, is projecting it will add 1 million subscribers in the third quarter. That’s compared to a growth of 4.4 million subscribers in the 2021 third quarter.

Netflix has plans to add a lower-cost, ad-supported plan to its streaming service in the future, which analysts believe could help boost its customer base.

Amid the slowdown, the streamer has been cutting costs in recent months, including laying off 450 employees, as well as contractors.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Company Town

Netflix loses nearly 1 million subscribers, but helped by ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix lost subscribers for the second quarter in a row, but the losses were not as bad as it had projected, thanks in part to ‘Stranger Things.’

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement