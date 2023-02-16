YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to step down amid tough moment for tech

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of the video streaming giant YouTube, will be stepping down from her role, the company said Thursday.

“After nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” Wojcicki wrote in a letter published online and sent to employees.

In her farewell note, Wojcicki recounted a career that began a quarter-century ago when she joined Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two Stanford graduate students, in building the company that would become Google. In 2006, Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion, and in 2014 Wojcicki — then an ad executive at Google — became chief executive of the platform.

“Over the years, I’ve worn many hats and done so many things,” Wojcicki said in her letter: “Managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google’s first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense’s creation, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Ads, and for the last nine years, the CEO of YouTube.”

Neal Mohan, whose LinkedIn currently lists him as YouTube’s chief product officer, will become the new head of YouTube, according to Wojcicki. His title will be SVP, or senior vice president, rather than chief executive.

Mohan “has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team,” the letter reads.

Wojcicki’s departure comes at a moment of truth for both Google and the wider tech ecosystem, which is floundering through a wave of layoffs and cost-cutting measures as it comes down from a pandemic high and navigates a tough macroeconomic landscape.

Google laid off 12,000 people last month.