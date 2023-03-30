Roku to lay off another 200 workers in latest round of cuts

Streaming device maker Roku on Thursday said it plans to lay off 200 employees, or 6% of its workforce, as it seeks to trim down its expenses in a tough economic environment.

The San Jose company also said it plans to exit or sublease office space that it’s not currently using.

It’s the latest round of layoffs for the company, which announced 200 U.S. job cuts last year.

The company has previously warned that it is facing a difficult economy and a muted ad market. Other tech companies including Amazon and Meta have also announced additional rounds of job cuts after already enacting thousands of layoffs.

Roku said it will take about $30 million to $35 million in non-recurring charges associated with the plan.

“We believe these actions are necessary to enhance our leadership position in TV streaming and achieve our goals,” a Roku spokesperson said in a statement.

Roku did not provide the locations of the office leases it plans to exit or how many jobs would be impacted in California.

