What to know about Don Lemon’s CNN rise and firing

Don Lemon attends a CNN event in New York City in 2019.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Don Lemon attends a CNN event in New York City in 2019.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
By Vanessa Franko
Los Angeles Times Staff
Don Lemon parted ways with CNN on Monday.

The “CNN This Morning” anchor posted on social media that he was fired from the network after 17 years and was informed of the decision by his agent instead of CNN bosses.

CNN responded that Lemon’s social media post was inaccurate and that he was given an option to meet with management.

Lemon, who was the only Black cable news anchor in prime time when The Times profiled him in 2020 for his work hosting “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,” weathered multiple controversies during his time at the network.

He moved to mornings in late 2022 to co-anchor “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon was off the air for a few days earlier this year after sexist comments on the morning show about when women are in their “prime.”

In 2014, Lemon apologized after comments suggesting that a woman who accused Bill Cosby of raping her could have fought back.

Lemon also once defended Jussie Smollett amid allegations that the actor staged an attack but later withdrew his support.

