Television

CNN co-hosts address Don Lemon’s exit on air: ‘Thankful to have worked alongside him’

Kaitlan Collins, Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow smile and pose for a photo together in black, formal attire.
Kaitlan Collins, left, Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow co-anchored “CNN This Morning” before Lemon was fired this week.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The remaining anchors of “CNN This Morning” briefly addressed the recent termination of their colleague Don Lemon during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Before covering current events such as President Biden’s bid for reelection and a ceasefire in Sudan, co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow updated viewers on “news about this show.” Lemon joined “CNN This Morning” less than a year before he was ousted by the network on Monday.

“As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon,” Harlow said at the top of Tuesday’s program.

“Don was a big part of this show,” Collins added. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. ... We wish him the best.”

Lemon confirmed his firing Monday on social media, where he accused management of not having “the decency” to inform him of CNN’s decision directly or give him “any indication” that he was on the chopping block. The network pushed back, claiming that Lemon “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

“Don was one of my first friends here at CNN,” Harlow continued on Tuesday. “I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Harlow also read on air a statement from CNN chairman Chris Licht, who declared that Lemon will “forever be a part of the CNN family.” Lemon began working at CNN in September 2006 and hosted the primetime show “Don Lemon Tonight” for more than eight years. During his tenure at the network, Lemon’s responsibilities ranged from covering serious national and global news to entertaining audiences with his antics every New Year’s Eve.

Prior to his exit, Lemon came under fire for saying on “CNN This Morning” that politician Nikki Haley was no longer “in her prime.” When Harlow challenged the remark on air, Lemon told his female co-anchors to “Google it.”

Soon after apologizing for the “inartful” comment, Lemon was accused in a Variety report of exhibiting misogynistic behavior in the workplace — allegations he dismissed as “15-year-old gossip.”

During a “CNN This Morning” segment about pay inequity, Lemon also irked his co-anchors by arguing that male athletes “should get more money” than female athletes because they “make more money.” Lemon also reportedly once “screamed” at Collins in front of the “CNN This Morning” staff for “interrupting” him on air.

Lemon’s departure coincided with that of another prominent and controversial media personality, Tucker Carlson, who was fired Monday by Fox News.

“Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show,” Harlow said Tuesday.

“We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcome us in your home each morning.”

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

