Advertisement
Television

Twitter rejoices as Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News: ‘Don’t let the door hit you’

Tucker Carlson wears a suit and folds his hands on a desk.
Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways, the network announced Monday.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

A potent mix of delight and outrage erupted Monday on Twitter after Fox News announced that its top-rated and most provocative conservative host, Tucker Carlson, is leaving the network.

Celebrities such as actor George Takei and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker were happy to see the controversial pundit go.

“Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, you horrid, soulless man,” Takei tweeted. “On the other hand, go ahead. Let it hit you good.”

“doubt fox will be able to find a wasp nationalist propaganda machine as good as tucker,” Piker tweeted. “f— him.”

Advertisement
ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

Company Town

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News

Tucker Carlson’s last program was Friday, Fox News said. Rotating hosts will fill his time slot until a new host is named.

Right-wing figures — including conservative commentator Candace Owens and Donald Trump heir Donald Trump Jr. — also reacted to Carlson’s unexpected departure.

“I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson,” Owens tweeted. “Greatest talent at Fox News.”

“OMG,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” panelists Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro led the studio audience in a celebratory wave and “Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye” chant.

“He is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” said “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

“As a faithful person, look at God.”

This is a developing story.

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement