Twitter rejoices as Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News: ‘Don’t let the door hit you’

Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways, the network announced Monday.

A potent mix of delight and outrage erupted Monday on Twitter after Fox News announced that its top-rated and most provocative conservative host, Tucker Carlson, is leaving the network.

Celebrities such as actor George Takei and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker were happy to see the controversial pundit go.

“Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, you horrid, soulless man,” Takei tweeted. “On the other hand, go ahead. Let it hit you good.”

“doubt fox will be able to find a wasp nationalist propaganda machine as good as tucker,” Piker tweeted. “f— him.”

Right-wing figures — including conservative commentator Candace Owens and Donald Trump heir Donald Trump Jr. — also reacted to Carlson’s unexpected departure.

“I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson,” Owens tweeted. “Greatest talent at Fox News.”

“OMG,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” panelists Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro led the studio audience in a celebratory wave and “Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye” chant.

“He is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” said “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

“As a faithful person, look at God.”

This is a developing story.