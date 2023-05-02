Fallon, more react to WGA strike: ‘I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers’

TV host Jimmy Fallon joined the masses supporting the Writers Guild of America’s strike amid its dispute with major studios over compensation in the streaming era.

As a work stoppage has been called and members of the Writers Guild of America prepare to begin picketing Tuesday afternoon, the union is getting support within Hollywood and across the globe.

Unable to reach a deal with the major studios on a new three-year contract to replace one that expired Monday night, the boards of directors for the East and West Coast divisions of the WGA called Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years to dispute how writers are compensated in the streaming era.

Writers’ Guild of Great Britain has also sent guidance to its members about the U.S. strike and reminded them not to work on U.S. shows for the duration of the work stoppage. WGGB members taking work would essentially be viewed as “crossing a picket line” and could result in them being blacklisted, that guild said. The WGA has also received strong statements of support from several other powerful Hollywood unions, including SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters, the Directors Guild and and IATSE.

The WGA’s work stoppage will likely delay the key fall network TV season, which contributes all episodes produced, including 45% of the episodes produced by legacy media companies Disney, Paramount Global and Comcast NBCUniversal. Late-night TV shows will be the first to feel the effect, already making plans to air reruns on Tuesday.

“Everyone including myself hope both sides reach a deal. But I also think that the writers’ demands are not unreasonable,” TV host Stephen Colbert said in the Monday episode of CBS’ “The Late Show.” “I’m a member of the guild. I support collective bargaining. This nation owes so much to unions. Unions are the reason we have weekends, and by extension why we have TGI Fridays.”

“I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way,” NBC’s “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon told Variety on Monday at the glitzy Met Gala in New York.

“I wish this wasn’t happening and support it absolutely,” tweeted “The Sandman” writer Neil Gaiman. “When I wake up tomorrow I’ll be on strike. (To forestall the inevitable questions, Good Omens 2 is completed and handed in. Although I may not be able to promote it as I had hoped.)” Gaiman added in a follow-up tweet that Season 2 of Prime Video’s “Good Omens” will be out this summer: “It’s all done and dusted.”

I'm in the Writers Guild of America. I wish this wasn't happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I'll be on strike. (To forestall the inevitable questions, Good Omens 2 is completed and handed in. Although I may not be able to promote it as I had hoped.) https://t.co/sc64H4bm5E — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 2, 2023

Writers are seeking increased pay, particularly from streaming residuals, and new regulations on working conditions. The WGA has sought pay increases and other changes to the contract valued at nearly $600 million, at a time when studios are being roiled by cutbacks and layoffs, with many under pressure to make their streaming services more profitable, The Times has reported.

“Everything changed with streaming, and everybody should be compensated for their work. It’s f— easy,” Oscar-nominated star Amanda Seyfried also told Variety on Monday at the Met Gala.

“I just hope that everyone is treated equally…People strike for a reason,” “Eternals” and “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry said Monday.

In response to the WGA’s tweet announcing that it had called for a strike, Twitter users chimed in with their signature indifference and snarky jokes about artificial intelligence like ChatGPT taking on the productions.

Well Ai gonna be putting in overtime this year — T☣️XiC Melonz (@SaggyMelonz) May 2, 2023

Will anyone notice? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 2, 2023

Here’s a look at how the strike news is being received:

Watch this #WGA strike carefully.

Understand that our fight is the same fight that is coming to your professional sector next: it’s the devaluing of human effort, skill, and talent in favor of automation and profits. @WGAWest @WGAEast #Humanism #AI — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 2, 2023

The Writers Guild has existed for 90 years. We’ve negotiated contracts with studios roughly every 3 years. With or without a strike, we’ve made a deal every time.



If they could do without us, they would. If they could break us, they would. They can’t. They won’t. #WGAStrong — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 2, 2023

No writer wants to strike. We want to work. We want to continue writing the scripts that become the shows that set this app on fire night after night, week after week.



Our work creates BILLIONS of dollars that make CEOs and shareholders millions of dollars and guess what? — Travon (@Travon) May 2, 2023

the children don’t remember how bad TV got during the 2007 writers strike — ashley "big shoes" ray (@theashleyray) May 1, 2023

Wow. This is scary. But a future where we accept what the companies are trying to do— low paid, freelancer writing gigs with no job security— is much scarier. You can’t make good art that way. And writers generate far too much profit for them to accept it. So, I’m on strike! https://t.co/1WK88spKEl — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 2, 2023

A weird thing I see keep cropping up is "The last writers strike made reality TV more popular!" in a "be careful what you wish for!" way.



Except this is just completely untrue? — Emily St. James (@emilystjams) May 2, 2023

Best thing you could do. In a recession this will give a chance for people who are actually talented to step forward — Tom Humes (@tom_humes) May 2, 2023

Incredibly impressed with this @TheWritersGuild statement - absolutely no messing, total solidarity with @WGAWest. You steal work from US writers on the sly, and you're blacklisted. ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼 https://t.co/LCKl92nSqF — David Allison (@DavidHAllison) May 2, 2023

I might be in the UK, but as a member of the @TheWritersGuild in the UK, I stand in solidarity with the@WGAWest & @WGAEast. Pay writers. #UnionStrong #WritersGuildofAmerica — Tony Lee (@mrtonylee) May 2, 2023

Shows don't just create stories magically by themselves. Wether you're a Guild member, student as I am or just an audience member, support the artists who make life better for all of us. #wgastrong #wgastrike @WGAWest @WGAEast @TheWritersGuild @WGCtweet pic.twitter.com/3US28EFCps — Donald Belliveau (@Donsb315) May 2, 2023

Solidarity with writers stateside right now. I’ve had people try and pressure me into signing away all rights to my work. Offered shares of tv net profits that wouldn’t pay for a cup of coffee. Thank goodness for unions. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike @TheWritersGuild @WGAWest @WGAEast — Eliza Power (@elizapower) May 2, 2023

When “streaming” started and our old contract was negotiated, “streaming” was YouTube videos. It was mostly promo clips of TV shows - writers got paid for the show so if the clip didn’t pay it wasn’t a huge deal for them. But now the ENTIRE SHOW is streaming. 2/3 — Eliza Skinner 🦐 (@elizaskinner) May 2, 2023

PSA: The WGA strike may mean that novelists & authors get approached for screenwriting. While this may seem like a perfect opportunity, please note that the WGA does strongly enforces its right to prevent non-members who have engaged in scabbing from ever becoming members. — Victoria Marini (@LitAgentMarini) May 2, 2023