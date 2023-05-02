Fallon, more react to WGA strike: ‘I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers’
As a work stoppage has been called and members of the Writers Guild of America prepare to begin picketing Tuesday afternoon, the union is getting support within Hollywood and across the globe.
Unable to reach a deal with the major studios on a new three-year contract to replace one that expired Monday night, the boards of directors for the East and West Coast divisions of the WGA called Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years to dispute how writers are compensated in the streaming era.
Writers’ Guild of Great Britain has also sent guidance to its members about the U.S. strike and reminded them not to work on U.S. shows for the duration of the work stoppage. WGGB members taking work would essentially be viewed as “crossing a picket line” and could result in them being blacklisted, that guild said. The WGA has also received strong statements of support from several other powerful Hollywood unions, including SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters, the Directors Guild and and IATSE.
Hollywood’s writers have gone on strike for the first time in 15 years amid a sea change in the way content is being distributed and creators are being compensated.
The WGA’s work stoppage will likely delay the key fall network TV season, which contributes all episodes produced, including 45% of the episodes produced by legacy media companies Disney, Paramount Global and Comcast NBCUniversal. Late-night TV shows will be the first to feel the effect, already making plans to air reruns on Tuesday.
“Everyone including myself hope both sides reach a deal. But I also think that the writers’ demands are not unreasonable,” TV host Stephen Colbert said in the Monday episode of CBS’ “The Late Show.” “I’m a member of the guild. I support collective bargaining. This nation owes so much to unions. Unions are the reason we have weekends, and by extension why we have TGI Fridays.”
“I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way,” NBC’s “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon told Variety on Monday at the glitzy Met Gala in New York.
“I wish this wasn’t happening and support it absolutely,” tweeted “The Sandman” writer Neil Gaiman. “When I wake up tomorrow I’ll be on strike. (To forestall the inevitable questions, Good Omens 2 is completed and handed in. Although I may not be able to promote it as I had hoped.)” Gaiman added in a follow-up tweet that Season 2 of Prime Video’s “Good Omens” will be out this summer: “It’s all done and dusted.”
Writers are seeking increased pay, particularly from streaming residuals, and new regulations on working conditions. The WGA has sought pay increases and other changes to the contract valued at nearly $600 million, at a time when studios are being roiled by cutbacks and layoffs, with many under pressure to make their streaming services more profitable, The Times has reported.
“Everything changed with streaming, and everybody should be compensated for their work. It’s f— easy,” Oscar-nominated star Amanda Seyfried also told Variety on Monday at the Met Gala.
“I just hope that everyone is treated equally…People strike for a reason,” “Eternals” and “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry said Monday.
Hollywood’s writers prepare to picket studios after they failed to reach a deal with studios to replace a contract that expired Monday night.
In response to the WGA’s tweet announcing that it had called for a strike, Twitter users chimed in with their signature indifference and snarky jokes about artificial intelligence like ChatGPT taking on the productions.
Here’s a look at how the strike news is being received:
The Writers Guild of America is adding pressure on Hollywood studios, highlighting how their shows and streaming platforms will be affected by a strike if it happens on May 2.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.