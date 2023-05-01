Advertisement
The best fashion from this year’s Met Gala: live updates

A woman waving while wearing a large bejeweled hat and matching coat, dress and necklace
Rihanna’s look for the 2018 Met Gala turned plenty of heads. Follow our live-updating red carpet gallery to find out who wore the most memorable fashions for the 2023 edition.
By Valli Herman
An international array of trendsetting celebrities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment and business will honor controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, heralding the May 5 opening of the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The annual gala helps fund the Costume Institute and highlight significant issues in fashion and culture.

The gala has also become a kind of celebrity haute couture show, where of-the-moment changemakers model statement ensembles that illustrate the theme. This year’s international co-chairs include Vogue editor in chief and gala mastermind Anna Wintour, actor and writer Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, tennis player Roger Federer and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Past themes have addressed the influence of China, Catholicism, machines, punk, superheroes, cubism and other designers such as Alexander McQueen, Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Rei Kawakubo.

Lagerfeld’s career, which spanned six decades and helped define the look of Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, gives guest plenty of source material to draw from. Follow along here throughout the evening for live updates from the Met Gala red carpet, with all of the best looks of the 2023 edition.

