Advertisement
Company Town

Column: The studios thought they could handle a strike. They might end up sparking a revolution

Picketers outside the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
Actor Kristen Schaal joined fellow members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America picketing outside the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank on Friday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary McNamaraCulture Columnist and Critic 
Share

If you want to start a revolution, tell your workers you’d rather see them lose their homes than offer them fair wages. Then lecture them about how their “unrealistic” demands are “disruptive” to the industry, not to mention disturbing your revels at Versailles, er, Sun Valley.

Honestly, watching the studios turn one strike into two makes you wonder whether any of their executives have ever seen a movie or watched a television show. Scenes of rich overlords sipping Champagne and acting irritated while the crowd howls for bread rarely end well for the Champagne sippers.

This spring, it sometimes seemed like the Hollywood studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were actively itching for a writers’ strike. Speculations about why, exactly, ran the gamut: Perhaps it would save a little money in the short run and show the Writers Guild of America (perceived as cocky after its recent ability to force agents out of the packaging business) who’s boss.

More obviously, it might secure the least costly compromise on issues like residuals payments and transparency about viewership.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

How divided are SAG-AFTRA and the studios? Here’s what the two sides say

The actors’ union published its proposals, with what it says were the counterproposals from Hollywood studios. The AMPTP accused SAG-AFTRA of mischaracterizing the talks.

But the 20,000 members of the WGA are not the only people who, having had their lives and livelihoods upended by the streaming model, want fair pay and assurances about the use of artificial intelligence, among other sticking points. The 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists share many of the writers’ concerns. And recent unforced errors by studio executives, named and anonymous, have suddenly transformed a fight the studios were spoiling for into a public relations war they cannot win.

Advertisement

Even as SAG-AFTRA representatives were seeing a majority of their demands rejected despite a nearly unanimous strike vote, a Deadline story quoted unnamed executives detailing a strategy to bleed striking writers until they come crawling back.

Sign-wielding striking actors gather on a picket line.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, with National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, left, speaks to the media during her appearance at the picket line outside Netflix on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Days later, when an actors’ strike seemed imminent, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger took time away from the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho not to offer compromise but to lecture. He told CNBC’s David Faber that the unions’ refusal to help out the studios by taking a lesser deal is “very disturbing to me.”

“There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic,” Iger said. “And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

If Iger thought his attempt to exec-splain the situation would make actors think twice about walking out, he was very much mistaken. Instead, he handed SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher the perfect opportunity for the kind of speech usually shouted atop the barricades.

Los Angeles, CA - Screen Actors Guild President Fran Drescher speaks forcefully during a press conference at union headquarters in Los Angeles to announce a strike on Thursday, July 12, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Read SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher’s fiery speech announcing actors’ strike

Read SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher’s entire speech Thursday announcing the actors’ strike.

“We are the victims here,” she said Thursday, marking the start of the actors’ strike. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly: How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right, when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”

Cue the cascading strings of “Les Mis,” bolstered by images of the most famous people on the planet walking out in solidarity: the cast of “Oppenheimer” leaving the film’s London premiere; the writers and cast of “The X-Files” reuniting on the picket line.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA members take to the picket line outside Netflix on Sunset Boulevard on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A few days later, Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group and a former Hollywood studio chief, suggested that studio executives and top-earning actors take a 25% pay cut to bring a quick end to the strikes and help prevent “the collapse of the entire industry.”

Advertisement

When Diller is telling executives to take a pay cut to avoid destroying their industry, it is no longer a strike, or even two strikes. It is a last-ditch attempt to prevent le déluge.

Yes, during the 2007-08 writers’ strike, picketers yelled noncomplimentary things at executives as they entered their respective lots. (“What you earnin’, Chernin?” was popular at Fox, where Peter Chernin was chairman and chief executive.) But that was before social media made everything more immediate, incendiary and personal. (Even if they have never seen a movie or TV show, one would think that people heading up media companies would understand how media actually work.)

Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA members hold picket signs.

Company Town

Who will lead Hollywood out of its labor nightmare?

Hollywood faces a leadership vacuum as it weathers an awful summer of two strikes and a soft box office. But who will step up?

Even at the most heated moments of the last writers’ strike, executives like Chernin and Iger were seen as people who could be reasoned with — in part because most of the executives were running studios, not conglomerations, but mostly because the pay gap between executives and workers, in Hollywood and across the country, had not yet widened to the reprehensible chasm it has since.

Now, the massive eight- and nine-figure salaries of studio heads alongside photos of pitiably small residual checks are paraded across legacy and social media like historical illustrations of monarchs growing fat as their people starve. Proof that, no matter how loudly the studios claim otherwise, there is plenty of money to go around.

Topping that list is Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Davd Zaslav. Having re-named HBO Max just Max and made cuts to the beloved Turner Classic Movies, among other unpopular moves, Zaslav has become a symbol of the cold-hearted, highly compensated executive that the writers and actors are railing against.

Signs carried by striking writers and actors outside the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The ferocious criticism of individual executives’ salaries has placed Hollywood’s labor conflict at the center of the conversation about growing wealth disparities in the U.S., which stokes, if not causes, much of this country’s political divisions. It also strengthens the solidarity among the WGA and SAG-AFTRA and with other groups, from hotel workers to UPS employees, in the midst of disputes during what’s been called a “hot labor summer.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers couldn’t reach a deal. Hollywood actors have joined writers on strike amid a historic labor battle.

Unfortunately, the heightened antagonism between studio executives and union members also appears to leave little room for the kind of one-on-one negotiation that helped end the 2007-08 writers’ strike. Iger’s provocative statement, and the backlash it provoked, would seem to eliminate him as a potential elder statesman who could work with both sides to help broker a deal.

Absent Diller and his “cut your damn salaries” plan, there are few Hollywood figures with the kind of experience, reputation and relationships to fill the vacuum.

130318.FI.1105.strike.2.RL--Los Angeles, Ca.--Writer Angela Shelton, 34, of Los Angeles, calls for passing cars to honk their horns in support of a protest in front of Paramount Pictures by the Writers Guild of America. About fifty picketers paced back and forth in front of one of the entrances.

Entertainment & Arts

Column: We can’t afford another writers’ strike. Not Hollywood, not L.A., not the country

The last strike cost $4.5 billion in today’s dollars. That’s why the studios need to stop preparing for the next one and start trying to prevent it.

At this point, the only real solution has been offered by actor Mark Ruffalo, who recently suggested that workers seize the means of production by getting back into the indie business, which is difficult to imagine and not much help for those working in television.

It’s the AMPTP that needs to heed Iger’s admonishment. At a time when the entertainment industry is going through so much disruption, two strikes is the last thing anyone needs, especially when the solution is so simple. If the studios don’t want a full-blown revolution on their hands, they’d be smart to give members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts they can live with.

Company TownJobs, Labor & Workplace
Mary McNamara

Mary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband, three children and two dogs.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement