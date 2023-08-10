WGA to meet with AMPTP again Friday as writers’ strike stretches on

Striking writers take part in a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio in May.

After more than 100 days of striking, the Writers Guild of America said it has agreed to meet again with the negotiators representing the major Hollywood studios on Friday.

The guild said in a Thursday morning message to members that Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, asked to meet with the union’s negotiating committee.

This would be the second meeting following the start of the writers’ strike that began in May. Representatives of the WGA and the studio alliance met last week with the aim to resume talks, but people familiar with the matter indicated that the meeting did not go well.

The AMPTP represents studios including the Walt Disney Co. and Netflix.

“We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals,” the WGA negotiating committee said in its note to members.

AMPTP declined to comment.

The two sides remain far apart on issues including the WGA’s demands for minimum staffing requirements in TV writers rooms and protections against artificial intelligence. Pressure has been mounting on studios to resolve the work stoppages as actors organized under SAG-AFTRA have also been on strike since mid-July.

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies,” the WGA negotiating committee said.

