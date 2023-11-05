SAG-AFTRA reviewing what studios say is their ‘last, best and final offer’ to end strike

SAG-AFTRA is taking time to review what the alliance representing the major Hollywood studios described as its “last, best and final offer” to end the actors’ strike, the performers union announced this weekend.

In a public statement, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists informed members on Saturday that its negotiating committee was going over the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals,” the negotiating team said Saturday. “As always, unless it comes from your union, please do not believe any outside sources or rumors.”

The guild and the alliance have been going back and forth at the bargaining table for nearly two weeks in an effort to resolve the walkout that began mid-July. The strike has effectively ground production to a halt and put thousands of performers and crew members out of work.

Top company executives participated in a Zoom call Saturday afternoon to discuss the companies’ offer, which was delivered to the guild’s negotiating committee on Friday.

The most recent AMPTP offer contained improved pay terms for the guild — including a higher bonus for successful streaming shows — said sources close to the studios who were not authorized to comment.

The sides have been haggling over ways to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, a major source of concern for actors.

The companies did not set a deadline for SAG-AFTRA to respond to their offer. However, executives stressed their view that it was important for the union to provide an answer as soon as possible because the executives need to make critical decisions on when to restart production, according to two studio sources.

By Sunday afternoon, the studio executives were unsure of SAG-AFTRA’s timeline for a decision but remained hopeful that they would receive one late Sunday or on Monday. Multiple studio sources said the AMPTP had not heard anything from the guild as of Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, on social media, several high-profile members of SAG-AFTRA posted messages that trolled the AMPTP’s “last, best and final” offer language.

One guild and negotiating committee member, “Inspector Gadget” actor Joely Fisher, shared a meme joking that she had been “marked safe” from the AMPTP’s “best and last” proposal.

“‘Last, Best, and Final Offer’?” “Lord of the Rings” and “Yellowjackets” actor Elijah Wood posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This isn’t the first time and we’ll be the judge of that.”

“AMPTP: “‘last best and final offer,’” wrote “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” actor Ginger Gonzaga. “Lol, or WHAT? — you just don’t make TV shows and movies again?”

On Saturday, Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian issued a statement urging both the alliance and the guild to approach their upcoming meetings “with maximum urgency” now that the parties “have reached a stage where a settlement should be within reach.”

“The importance of the motion picture and television industry to our region cannot be overstated,” Krekorian said.

“The revenue it generates sustains many businesses and families beyond those directly employed in production. Prolonging this contract dispute further will impair the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of men and women who have no seat at the bargaining table. ... Failure to reach a settlement now will endanger the gains that so many in the industry and in government fought so hard for.”

Times staff writer Julia Wick contributed to this report.