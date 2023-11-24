Advertisement
Company Town

SAG-AFTRA releases draft contract as members vote

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks to striking members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union as they gathered outside the Main Bronson Gate of Paramount Studios during a rally.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
By Times Staff
Share

SAG-AFTRA has released the full draft agreement it reached with the major studios that ended the 118-day actors’ strike earlier this month.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists previously published an 18-page document that summarized the tentative contract that included increases in wages, streaming bonuses and regulations around the use of artificial intelligence.

The SAG-AFTRA building with the SAG-AFTRA logo printed on the side

Company Town

What’s in the SAG-AFTRA deal? Here’s what the union has to say, including about AI terms

SAG-AFTRA has released an 18-page summary of its strike-ending tentative agreement with the major Hollywood studios.

Nov. 13, 2023
Advertisement

On Friday, the union posted the full 128-page copy of the contract, which was previously approved by the national board with 86% voting in favor. The contract must still be ratified by the union’s 160,000 members in a voting process that concludes Dec. 5.

Although unanimously endorsed by the union’s negotiating committee, some performers have complained the agreement falls short and doesn’t include enough protections against abuses of AI.

Hollywood, CA - July 26: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), come together to picket in front of Netflix headquarters, in Hollywood, CA, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Entertainment's largest guilds have come together, during disputed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Actors’ strike ends: The SAG-AFTRA deal, what happened and what’s next

SAG-AFTRA has approved a deal from the studios to end its historic strike. The actors were on strike for more than 100 days.

Nov. 10, 2023

Guild leaders have pushed back against the criticism, saying the contract contains historic gains for performers in the streaming era and that it represented the best deal possible.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told members earlier this month the $1 billion-plus deal “created new revenue streams” and included the most “progressive AI protections ever written.”

Read the draft contract here.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsJobs, Labor & Workplace

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement