SAG-AFTRA releases draft contract as members vote

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks to striking members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union as they gathered outside the Main Bronson Gate of Paramount Studios during a rally.

SAG-AFTRA has released the full draft agreement it reached with the major studios that ended the 118-day actors’ strike earlier this month.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists previously published an 18-page document that summarized the tentative contract that included increases in wages, streaming bonuses and regulations around the use of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

On Friday, the union posted the full 128-page copy of the contract, which was previously approved by the national board with 86% voting in favor. The contract must still be ratified by the union’s 160,000 members in a voting process that concludes Dec. 5.

Although unanimously endorsed by the union’s negotiating committee, some performers have complained the agreement falls short and doesn’t include enough protections against abuses of AI.

Guild leaders have pushed back against the criticism, saying the contract contains historic gains for performers in the streaming era and that it represented the best deal possible.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told members earlier this month the $1 billion-plus deal “created new revenue streams” and included the most “progressive AI protections ever written.”

Read the draft contract here.

