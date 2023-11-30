Prominent filmmaker Joel Silver is no longer producing Amazon film ‘Play Dirty’

Joel Silver is no longer attached to produce the upcoming Amazon film “Play Dirty,” according to a studio source who was not authorized to comment.

Silver was previously set to produce the Shane Black-directed crime drama alongside Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. The source did not provide a reason for the veteran producer’s departure.

However, Variety on Thursday reported that Silver and Amazon had parted ways on “Play Dirty” after allegations that he subjected staff members to verbal abuse.

Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment.

Silver was also producing Amazon’s forthcoming remake of the 1989 action film “Road House,” which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and was nearly finished before actors went on strike this summer. The studio source said Silver “fulfilled his obligations” on “Road House.”

Silver’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, disputed the notion that Silver was fired from either picture.

“As Amazon readily admits, Joel Silver completed all of his services on Road House and was not relieved of his duties, terminated or fired from his services on Road House,” Freedman said in a statement. “He finished the film and did an excellent job. With respect to Play Dirty, as agreed to by Amazon, Joel was in no way terminated with or for cause on that picture. None of this is in dispute. To say he was fired is irresponsible and defamatory.”

Silver has worked as a film and TV producer for more than four decades. His credits include the “Predator” movies, “The Matrix,” “Veronica Mars,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Die Hard,” “The Nice Guys” and the original “Road House.”