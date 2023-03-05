Advertisement
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed ‘Road House’ remake in front of live crowd at real UFC event

A man in a black outfit spraying a shirtless man in a boxing ring
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, prepares to film a scene for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie “Road House” during UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Ultimate Fighting Championship fans got a sneak peek at Jake Gyllenhaal’s next film at Saturday’s UFC 285 event — which doubled as a movie set for an upcoming remake of 1989’s “Road House.”

Between real fights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, a ripped, shirtless Gyllenhaal entered the ring to shoot scenes in front of a live crowd for the Amazon Prime Video feature about an ex-UFC fighter. Former UFC fighter Jay Hieron and double champion Conor McGregor — who are also set to appear in the new “Road House” — participated in the event as well.

While filming a weigh-in scene, Gyllenhaal flexed his muscles for the audience and got into a scripted, physical altercation with Hieron, who plays his rival in the action flick. Footage from the event shows Gyllenhaal staring down and swatting at Hieron as part of the intense sequence.

Advertisement
Jake Gyllenhaal from "Stronger."

Entertainment & Arts

Smell that? It’s the scent of Jake Gyllenhaal becoming latest celeb to shun bathing

What’s up with celebs skipping soap and shying away from bathing on a regular basis? Ask Jake Gyllenhaal, the latest actor to discuss his bathing habits.

“I can’t even believe I trained six weeks for this s—, to fight this piece of s—,” Gyllenhaal says in character during the staged weigh-in. “Just gimme the belt now. Come on, motherf—, let’s go!”

Gyllenhaal and Hieron also faced off in the ring, pretending to dodge and pummel each other as the director called out cues and the audience went wild. Another clip from the event shows a camera crew following Gyllenhaal as he strutted into the arena wearing UFC warm-up gear.

Gyllenhaal is no stranger to the ring (albeit of the square-shaped variety, not an Octagon), having played a boxer in the 2015 Antoine Fuqua-directed drama “Southpaw.”

Directed by Doug Liman, the upcoming “Road House” movie is based on the ‘80s cult classic of the same name starring Patrick Swayze as a bar bouncer with a violent past. Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen are also among the cast of the “Road House” revival.

See more behind-the-scenes photos from UFC 285 below.

A shirtless man wearing a mouthguard and laughing in a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal reacts after pretending to knock down Jay Hieron while filming a scene for the upcoming “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

A man holds a shirtless man back as he swings at another shirtless man on the ground inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jay Hieron film a scene for the upcoming “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
A man in a black outfit restraining a shirtless man charging at someone
Jake Gyllenhaal, right, films a scene for the upcoming “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
Two men swinging at each other in a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jay Hieron film a scene for the upcoming “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

A shirtless man standing with his mouth open inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal films a scene for a “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
A shirtless man raising his arms inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal films a scene for a “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
A shirtless man with a mouthguard laughing inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal films a scene for an upcoming “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

A man jumping over another man inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jay Hieron film a scene for a “Road House” remake at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
A shirtless man punching another shirtless man inside a fighting ring
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jay Hieron film a scene for a “Road House” remake.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
Two men laughing while sitting in a crowd
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Conor McGregor attend UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

MoviesSports
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement