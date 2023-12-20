Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery are in talks to merge

The chief executives of Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery have met to discuss a potential merger, in what would be a major step in the further consolidation of the media and entertainment industry.

Bob Bakish and David Zaslav, the respective heads of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, connected in New York City this week to talk about a potential combination of the two entertainment giants, according to a person who was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to comment publicly.

Zaslav, who oversaw the marriage of Warner Bros. and Discovery last year, also has conversed with Shari Redstone — president of National Amusements, which holds the majority of Paramount voting stock — about the possible consolidation, according to Axios.

The media industry has been rife with speculation about the future of Paramount, given Redstone’s recent willingness to consider selling a controlling stake in National Amusements.

The talks have been described as preliminary and may not result in a deal.

A representative for Paramount declined to comment. A rep for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Both companies’ stock prices have been under stress because of their substantial debt loads, combined with Wall Street souring on legacy media’s investments in streaming services.

A union between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global would be an opportunity for the two companies to combine units and expand their program offerings while consolidating costs.

Both companies have been investing heavily to boost their respective streaming platforms. A combined Max and Paramount+ would be a robust offering, putting the DC Universe and franchises such as “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” under one roof.

Warner Bros. Discovery already shares the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament with Paramount-owned CBS Sports in a deal that runs through 2032. A merged company would have CBS’ NFL package, which includes Sunday games and two Super Bowls. CBS Sports also has media rights deals with the PGA Tournament, Big Ten college football and the United Soccer League that run through the end of the decade.

A merged company also could combine the resources of CBS News with Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable news channel CNN. CBS has two of the most-watched news programs in broadcast television with “60 Minutes” and “CBS News Sunday Morning.” While CNN has seen a dramatic decline in its ratings over the past two years, it still delivers a significant profit, with a global newsgathering infrastructure that is more than double the size of CBS News.

From a regulatory standpoint, analysts have said there is a cleaner path for Warner Bros. Discovery to merge with Paramount Global as the former does not have a broadcast network. Comcast, which has been mentioned as a possible contender for Paramount Global, owns NBC and the second most-watched cable news channel in MSNBC.

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.