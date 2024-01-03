Disney gains major support from investment firms to stave off Nelson Peltz

Disney has gained two key partners as it attempts to stave off a proxy fight from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has emerged as a persistent critic of Chief Executive Bob Iger’s leadership.

The investment firm ValueAct Capital Management — a Disney shareholder — on Wednesday said it will support Disney’s nominations for its board of directors at the company’s upcoming shareholder meeting this year. Separately, another Disney shareholder, Blackwells Capital, has nominated three executives for Disney’s board but has vowed to reinstate any incumbent board members who may have been outvoted by its nominees.

The Blackwell nominees include former Warner Bros. executive Jessica Schell, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and former TaskRabbit Chief Executive Leah Solivan.

“We call on Mr. Peltz to end his peacocking so that Disney can focus on its bright future, and not be dragged backward in time,” Jason Aintabi, Blackwells’ chief investment officer, said in a statement. “Disney’s current leadership is invaluable to its shareholders, and our three exceptional candidates are being nominated along with a business proposal specifying that any incumbent director outvoted by Blackwells’ nominees be immediately added back to the Board following the 2024 Annual Meeting. This campaign provides shareholders a necessary alternative to what would otherwise be a solipsistic sideshow.”

The backing from ValueAct and Blackwells arrives as Peltz’s hedge fund, Trian Fund Management, has escalated its campaign to instate Peltz as a board member, an effort backed by former Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter. In December, Trian gained the support of former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, whom the investment firm said it would nominate for a board seat at the 2024 shareholder meeting.