Disney proxy fight heats up as Nelson Peltz firm seeks two board seats

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is barreling forward with his proxy fight against Walt Disney Co. as his firm, Trian Fund Management, seeks two seats on Disney’s board.

On Thursday, Trian said Disney’s recent appointment of Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch to the board was not enough to “restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps that this board has overseen.”

“Disney’s share price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market over every relevant period during the last decade and over the tenure of each incumbent director,” Trian said in a statement. “Investor confidence is low, key strategic questions loom, and even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the Company’s challenges are greater than previously believed. ... Trian intends to take our case for change directly to shareholders.”

In response, Disney argued that Peltz’s proxy fight was influenced by former Marvel Entertainment chair Ike Perlmutter’s “longstanding personal agenda” against Disney CEO Bob Iger. Perlmutter, who sought to get a board seat for Peltz earlier this year, was fired by Disney in March. Perlmutter is a major Disney shareholders.

“Mr. Perlmutter owns 78% of the shares that Mr. Peltz claims beneficial ownership of, or more than 25 million of the 33 million shares,” Disney said. “This dynamic is relevant to assessing Mr. Peltz and any other nominees he may put forth as directors, as Mr. Perlmutter was terminated from his employment by Disney earlier this year and has voiced his longstanding personal agenda against Disney’s CEO, Robert A. Iger, which may be different than that of all other shareholders.”

The dispute between Peltz and Disney began in late 2022 after Peltz’s Trian acquired more than $800 million worth of shares in Disney. Peltz sought a board seat for himself but eventually backed off in February after Iger laid off thousands of workers and rolled out broad cost cuts at the company.

But in October, Peltz went on the offensive again after increasing his stake in Disney to about 30 million shares, or roughly $2.5 billion.