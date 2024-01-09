Tom Cruise teams with Warner Bros. in a deal to make new movies

Tom Cruise is headed to Burbank.

The actor and producer has reached a development and production deal with Warner Bros. to create original and franchise films starring Cruise, the studio said Tuesday.

As a result of the deal, a coup for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Cruise and his production company will have offices on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Burbank lot.

Specific projects under the partnership have not yet been announced, but the pact is not exclusive or structured like a typical first-look deal. Cruise will continue to lead his existing franchises, such as the long-running “Mission: Impossible” movie series, with Paramount Pictures. (The next “Mission: Impossible” installment is scheduled for a 2025 release date.)

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

Cruise’s past projects with Warner Bros. have included films such as “Interview With the Vampire” and “Risky Business,” “The Last Samurai” and “Eyes Wide Shut.” His most recent project with the studio, “Edge of Tomorrow,” was released a decade ago.

“I have great respect and admiration for [CEO] David [Zaslav], Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience,” Cruise said. “I look forward to making great movies together!”