Company Town

Nelson Peltz cashed out his Disney stake after losing his proxy fight.

Nelson Peltz, founder partner and chief executive officer of Trian Fund Management
Nelson Peltz, founder partner and chief executive officer of Trian Fund Management.
(Calla Kessler / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Meg JamesSenior Entertainment Writer 
In the end, veteran investor Nelson Peltz came away with a big win in his battle with the Walt Disney Co.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management sold its Disney shares after Peltz lost his hard-fought campaign to join the Burbank entertainment giant’s board of directors and exert influence over the Magic Kingdom.

Last month, Disney shareholders rejected the billionaire’s proxy bid, but Trian still profited by selling its Disney stake to reap about $1 billion on its investment, according to business news network CNBC, which quoted an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Trian reportedly capitalized on Disney’s recent run-up in stock price, when shares traded at about $120 in early April.

Since then, Disney’s stock has fallen. Shares were hovering around $101 on Thursday.

Still, Disney is up 12% since the beginning of the year as Chief Executive Bob Iger seeks to demonstrate that he’s properly managing the company to achieve success in the streaming era.

While Disney strenuously campaigned against Peltz and his ally, former Disney executive Jay Rasulo, the company has heeded some of Peltz’s calls, including implementing rounds of rigorous cost-cutting, resulting in about 8,000 positions being eliminated.

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert A Iger poses with Mickey Mouse attends Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Company Town

Disney’s Bob Iger triumphs over Nelson Peltz in bitter shareholder vote. But big challenges remain

Disney shareholders reject billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who wanted changes, for a board seat. The hard-fought battle exposed Disney’s challenges.

April 3, 2024

Representatives of Trian and Disney declined to comment.

In what became Disney’s most consequential board election in 20 years, Peltz repeatedly hammered the company for its missteps and bungled succession efforts.

Peltz’s proxy campaign zoomed in on Disney’s subpar stock performance over the last five years, uneven box-office results and $71-billion purchase of much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox , which provided Disney with more library content and intellectual property, including “Avatar,” “The Simpsons,” and “Deadpool.” Peltz and some analysts viewed the Murdoch deal as a costly mistake.

Another sore point was Disney board members’ decision to hire Bob Chapek as CEO four years ago and extending Chapek’s contract less than six months before directors forced him out. Chapek, who was Iger’s handpicked replacement, made several costly blunders, including allowing Disney to become fodder for the culture war campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney also racked up billions of dollars in losses on streaming.

Peltz unveiled Trian’s proxy fight last fall. It was his second stab at winning a board seat, but the activist investor withdrew his initial effort in early 2023 after Iger first announced his cost-cutting plans. Last fall, Peltz reportedly added to his Disney stake. In October, the stock was trading below $90 a share.

Iger received 94% of shareholders’ support — a clear victory that reinforced his popularity among large institutional investors as well as small shareholders who are nostalgic for the company, its characters and theme parks. Three-quarters of “retail” shareholders (as opposed to larger institutional investors, such as mutual funds) voted in support of Disney’s slate of 12 board nominees, which included Iger.

mouse ears icon with a line chart running across the ears

Company Town

Will Nelson Peltz’s Disney proxy campaign prove to be a costly distraction?

Last week, Disney unveiled a political-style attack ad aimed at Peltz and his co-nominee, former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, which blasted the former’s credentials.

March 19, 2024

Despite their proxy battle victory, Iger and his management team remain under pressure to accelerate the company’s turnaround plans, including efforts to make its streaming business profitable. Disney must preserve the power of its ESPN sports empire, and other TV channels, while also reinvigorating its movie pipeline and expanding its theme parks and resorts business.

Disney has announced a $60-billion investment in theme parks, resorts and cruise lines over the next decade. In April, the Anaheim City Council approved a $1.9-billion expansion plan for the sprawling Disneyland Resort .

Disney board members must also find a capable successor for Iger — a duty that has eluded the company for years . Iger’s current contract runs through 2026.

Staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

