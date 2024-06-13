Florida tourism board approves Walt Disney World expansion plans, ending Disney-DeSantis feud

A special Florida district that governs Walt Disney World Resort has voted unanimously to approve the company’s plans for expansion, officially ending the years-long feud between the House of Mouse and Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted Wednesday in favor of Walt Disney Co.’s proposal to expand its theme park complex in Orlando, including an $8-billion investment during the first 10 years and up to $17 billion over the next 10 to 20 years.

The expansion is part of a major investment spree by the Burbank media and entertainment giant into its so-called “experiences” division, which is largely comprised of its theme park empire around the world. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is expected to expand as well, with an investment of at least $1.9 billion.

Advertisement

At Wednesday’s meeting, local tourism executives and board members alike praised the benefits of the proposal and its potential economic effect on the state.

“Walt Disney World is inextricably intertwined in the fabric of the state of Florida, and the success of Walt Disney World is the success of Central Florida,” board member Brian Aungst Jr. said during the meeting. “I was always extremely optimistic and knew that we would get here because it’s the right outcome.”

The path to Wednesday’s approval was long and winding. The controversy began in 2022, when Disney — Florida’s largest private employer — voiced opposition to DeSantis’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.

DeSantis then took control of what was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-municipal government that controlled the land Walt Disney World sat on but was run for years by officials essentially selected by Disney. DeSantis renamed the governing body the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and appointed his allies as members.

Dueling lawsuits ensued, including a First Amendment case Disney filed against the state and the governor, which was eventually tossed. Tensions started to ease in March, after Disney and the state of Florida reached a settlement of a separate state lawsuit, a move that came a few months after DeSantis ended his presidential bid. DeSantis had made Disney a high-profile culture war punching bag even before his doomed campaign began.

After Wednesday’s vote, Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle cheered the outcome, saying in a statement that the new development agreement “paves the way for us to invest billions of dollars in Walt Disney World Resort, supporting the growth of this global destination, fueling the Florida economy, and allowing us to deliver even more memorable and extraordinary experiences for our guests.”