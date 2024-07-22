Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery says it will match a bid on NBA rights

LeBron James and Draymond Green battle it out. Warner Bros. Discovery is fighting for a piece of the NBA media rights.
LeBron James and Draymond Green battle it out. Warner Bros. Discovery is fighting for a piece of the NBA media rights.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share via

The battle for the media rights to the NBA is going into overtime.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday it has submitted a matching offer to the league for a new rights package that would begin with the 2025-26 season. The company’s Turner networks have carried the games since the 1980s.

But the relationship appeared to be teetering as the league received higher bids from Comcast Corp. Amazon, and the Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN. Comcast, the Philadelphia cable giant, would put the games on NBC and streaming service Peacock.

Advertisement

Turner Sports confirmed in statement that the NBA has said it will accept the offers from Warner Bros. Discovery’s rivals. The company said it has reviewed the bids and, under the matching rights provision of its contract, is willing to match one of them, although it did not specify which one.

“Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today,” Turner said. “We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is pressured by Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday.

Hollywood Inc.

NBA on the verge of a deal with Amazon, NBC and ESPN, potentially leaving TNT on the bench

Disney’s ABC and ESPN hold onto their packages, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT is expected to lose the property that helped define the network.

July 10, 2024

Previous reports have said Amazon’s bid of $1.8 billion per season is the target of Warner Bros. Discovery’s attempt to match. However, like most sports leagues, the NBA wants to make its games available on a widely-distributed streaming platform where younger fans are more likely to watch, which was the point of the package created for Amazon.

Turner has received sympathetic laments from longtime fans who grew up watching the NBA and its iconic studio show, “Inside the NBA.” But Warner Bros. Discovery is saddled with debt, which likely led to an unwillingness to meet the league’s demands during its exclusive negotiating period to renew the deal.

As it stands, the new NBA pact will run 11-years and pay $76 billion. On an annual basis, the league would get $2.7 billion from ESPN, which carries the NBA Finals on broadcast network ABC; $2.5 billion from Comcast and $1.8 billion from Amazon.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement