Craig Melvin will succeed Hoda Kotb as co-host of NBC’s ‘Today’

NBC’s “Today” is keeping the selection of its next co-host in the family.

The network announced Thursday that veteran anchor Craig Melvin, part of the network’s morning franchise since 2016, is taking over for the departing Hoda Kotb. Starting Jan. 14, Melvin will take Kotb’s chair alongside Savannah Guthrie during the program’s flagship two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Kotb, 60, who replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired over sexual harassment allegations in 2017, announced in September that she is leaving the program to spend more time with her young children.

Hoda Kotb appears on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Melvin, 44, currently serves as news anchor and co-host of the program’s third hour. He also hosts the syndicated version of the true crime newsmagazine “Dateline.”

NBC News expects Melvin to provide a smooth transition as he is well known to regular viewers of the program. He has handled major political interviews and frequently traveled to cover major breaking news stories during his tenure on “Today.” He also has been a part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games and six Super Bowls.

“Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at ‘Today,’ ” Libby Leist, senior vice president of “Today,” said Thursday in a statement. “And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

The South Carolina native joined NBC News in 2011. He had been a weekend anchor at NBC’s Washington station WRC. He is married to Lindsay Czarniak, a sports reporter and anchor who has worked for Fox and ESPN.

Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Savannah Gutrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on the set of NBC’s “Today.” (Nathan Congleton / NBC News)

Melvin is also the author of “Pops,” a memoir about his relationship with his father who overcame addictions to alcohol and gambling.

Melvin will continue to co-host the third hour of “Today” with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

NBC News announced it will take its time replacing Kotb in the 10 a.m. hour of the program she does along side Jenna Bush Hager. The hour is being called “Jenna & Friends” until a permanent co-host is named.