Former ‘Meet the Press’ moderator Chuck Todd exits NBC News

Chuck Todd on the Washington set of “Meet the Press” in 2014.

Chuck Todd, a staple of Washington coverage for NBC News since 2007, is leaving the network.

Todd, who moderated NBC’s “Meet the Press” from 2009 to 2024, told staffers Friday he is departing to pursue new projects on his own.

Todd joined NBC News in 2007 as political director after serving as editor of the Hotline, a newsletter aimed at Beltway insiders. He is among the first TV journalists to provide granular analysis of voting data, which are now a standard part of election coverage. He replaced David Gregory as “Meet the Press” moderator in 2014.

Todd’s departure is not a surprise. He was asked in 2023 to give up his “Meet the Press” role so the network could install Kristen Welker as host.

Todd’s time at the network also appeared to be limited when he criticized NBC News during a “Meet the Press” appearance in March over the decision to hire former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

He said NBC News was often subjected to “gaslighting” and character assassination when dealing with McDaniel during her term as RNC chair. He questioned how McDaniel could now be a credible source in a journalistic setting.

Todd’s remarks stirred an internal revolt that led to the network reversing its offer to McDaniel.

“Meet the Press” was frequently the most-watched Sunday roundtable program during Todd’s tenure as moderator. But he became a polarizing figure during the first Trump administration.

In addition to his Sunday duties, Todd hosted “Meet the Press Daily” for MSNBC. At a time when the cable network became more of a destination for politically progressive viewers, Todd was often attacked by the network’s loyal fans for his more straight-ahead approach to his interviews.

At the same time Todd was branded “fake news” by President Trump and his acolytes on the right.

In his note to staff, Todd acknowledged the fraught situation but understood it came with the territory.

“If you do this job seeking popularity or to simply be an activist, you are doing the job incorrectly,” Todd said in his farewell note.

