‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Bill Owens resigns

Bill Owens, the beleaguered executive producer of “60 Minutes,” resigned Tuesday.

Owens had been fighting efforts at CBS parent Paramount Global to settle a $20 billion lawsuit filed by President Trump regarding the network’s October interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claims the program was deceptively edited to favor Harris.

Owens departure could be a sign that a settlement is forthcoming. Paramount Global executives see the suit as an obstacle to getting approval of its merger agreement with David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

“Over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it,” Owens wrote in a message obtained by the Times. “To make independent decisions based on what’s right for the audience. So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could. I am stepping aside so the show can move forward.”

Owens worked at CBS News for 37 years. He is only the third executive producer in the 57-year history of “60 Minutes,” following Jeff Fager and its founding showrunner Don Hewitt.

Owens also oversaw the “CBS Evening News,” which has been in a ratings tailspin since it overhauled its format in January, replacing Norah O’Donnell with the anchor duo of Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.

