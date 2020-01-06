14 Images
Golden Globes 2020: A peek inside the photo deadline room
Winners at the Golden Globes 2020 take a victory lap in the photo deadline room at the Beverly Hilton.
Awkwafina in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Tom Hanks in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Olivia Colman in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Brian Cox in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Bernie Taupin, left, and Elton John in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Sandra Bullock in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Joaquin Phoenix in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Lee Jeong-eun, left, Bong Joon Ho and Song Kang-ho in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Stellan Skarsgård, left, Jared Harris, Johan Renck, Craig Mazin, Jane Featherstone and Carolyn Strauss in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Renée Zellweger in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Brad Pitt in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
David Heyman, left, Shannon McIntosh, Margaret Qualley, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters for “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Sam Mendes in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Hildur Guðnadóttir in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
