Photos: Inside the deadline room at the Oscars

Laura Dern won the supporting actress Oscar for “Marriage Story,” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Portman with Taika Waititi, winner of the adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit” and Timothée Chalamet.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Brad Pitt, winner of the supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Director Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the animated short Oscar for “Hair Love.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Filmmakers Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley, winners of the animated feature film award for “Toy Story 4.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, winners of the documentary feature award for "American Factory."
Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling, winners of the production design Oscar for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Presenter Mark Ruffalo, second from left, with Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, winners of the documentary feature Oscar for “American Factory” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva, winners of the documentary short Oscar for “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” and Mark Ruffalo.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, winners of the sound mixing award for “1917,” pose with Salma Hayek, and Oscar Isaac, right, in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roger Deakins, winner of the cinematography Oscar for “1917.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Elena Andreicheva and Carol Dysinger, winners of the documentary short Oscar for “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Donald Sylvester, winner of the sound editing Oscar for “Ford v Ferrari.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker, winners of the film editing Oscar for “Ford v Ferrari,” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, winners of the makeup and hairstyling Oscar for “Bombshell.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Musician Elton John, left, and lyricist Bernie Taupin, winners of the original song award for “I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” in the Photo Room at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the lead actor Oscar for “Joker.”
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
