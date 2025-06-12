‘He’s still killing it’: Ken Flores jokes on in Hulu’s ‘LOL Live’

Beloved Los Angeles comedian Ken Flores died earlier this year , but not before giving audiences one final hearty laugh.

On June 6, Hulu released two episodes of Kevin Hart’s stand-up series, “LOL Live,” featuring sets by Flores and Daphnique Springs. This is the first and last special ever taped by the budding comedian, who died in the midst of his headlining “Butterfly Effect” tour at age 28, following a history of congestive heart failure.

“Ken Flores was exactly the kind of authentic comedic voice we sought to champion through our ‘LOL Live’ series,” said Jeff Clanagan, president and chief distribution officer of Hartbeat, Hart’s entertainment company, which produced the program. “[The special] captured his unique ability to connect with audiences through genuine storytelling.”

Born in Chicago and raised in Aurora, Ill., Flores was intrinsically comical, deeply convinced that he was funnier than any of the booked comics he witnessed on stage.

“These people suck!” he told the Comedy Gazelle blog in 2023 .

Flores honed his comic chops at popular Chicago-area comedy clubs, including the Laugh Factory and Zanies, and rose to greater popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he shared snippets of his sets— often filled with his impeccable crowd work and self-deprecating humor. The comic often made his lifestyle the punchline, mainly taking aim at his own weight and Mexican identity.

Gabriel Iglesias took notice of the rising star, tapping him to open for his 2023 “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour” in Chicago.

“It was a highlight to have his family. His mom, dad and friends were there with him — and 15,000 people that night,” said Iglesias, who remembers Flores as “kind” and “respectful.” The young act also went on tour with established comedians Jo Koy and Felipe Esparza.

But it was after his move to Los Angeles in 2023 that Flores seemed to take flight, building a community across various comedy clubs including Hollywood‘s Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, the HaHa and the Hollywood Improv.

“People did like him and that’s very telling,” said Iglesias.

Among those who loved and continue to mourn Flores are Rene Vaca and Ralph Barbosa — prominent Latino acts in the comedy world — who considered the late comedian a “brother.”

“The most memorable thing about him was how real he was,” said Barbosa. “[Ken] never kissed anybody’s ass, which made me respect him more, because that means everything that he got was through talent and hard work.”

Two distinct memories linger for the duo. The first took place at a restaurant in L.A., which marked the first time they all got together.

“It was one of those Chinese restaurants with those spinning tables,” said Vaca. “Ken was always trying to reach for the orange chicken, but every time he reached for it, [the table] kept spinning away from him.”

Then there’s their last reunion in L.A. when all three comedians got on stage to perform during Barbosa’s set at the Hollywood Improv on Jan. 21, just a week before Flores’ death.

“We had some drinks in us, we had the piano, we were improvising songs … Rene fell on the ground trying to pants Ken,” said Barbosa. “It’s hard not to get teary eyed when I think about that day.”

“It was as if the universe gave us our opportunity to have that moment with Ken before he left us, you know?” said Vaca.

Vaca has already watched the Hulu special, marveling at Flores’ ability to land the jokes perfectly. “Like butter, man — it was beautiful,” he said. Barbosa, on the other hand, has only seen snippets. Choking up, he admits, “ I just don’t want it to be over, you know?”

The three had plans for a national tour this year, which Vaca and Barbosa continued in honor of their friend. They adopted his tour name, “The Butterfly Effect,” splitting the profit three ways to include Flores’ family. “None of us would do it unless it was like we split this evenly,” said Barbosa.

During every show, the pair play an unreleased 15-minute segment of Flores, who jokes about the fluttering impact of such majestic creatures. “He’s still killing it in the audience,” said Vaca.