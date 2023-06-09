Who’s receiving an Emmy parting gift?

Can a chicken pot pie cure the June gloom blues? Of course it can! In fact, I’m going to eat one to provide sustenance while I wander around one of L.A.’s 12 hidden labyrinths this weekend. A delicious meal, plus I can leave a trail of flaky pie crust to help me in case I lose my way.

Which departing TV shows will earn a grand Emmy send-off?

TV shows overstay their welcome more often than not. The phrase “jump the shark,” meaning the erosion of quality, the exhaustion of inspiration, comes from a television series after all. (Funny — or frightening — to think that the Fonz and “Happy Days” would continue six full seasons after Henry Winkler paired water skis with his signature leather jacket in that 1977 episode.)

But it doesn’t have to end in failure. Several programs — “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad” among them — won series Emmys for their final seasons. “Game of Thrones” did too, though nearly 2 million of its fans have signed a petition demanding that the show’s creators rewrite and reshoot the entire closing chapter.

This year, it’s possible that both “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” will win the series Emmys for their final seasons, though, at the time I’m writing this, we’re not even sure that “Ted Lasso” won’t be returning in some form or another, even if it’s without Jason Sudeikis and the title character. (Please don’t become “AfterMASH,” please don’t become “AfterMASH” ...)

And they aren’t the only departing shows in contention this year. What kind of send-off should the dearly departed expect from voters? I ran down the list in a recent column, looking at the shows mentioned above as well as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Better Call Saul,” “Barry,” “Atlanta” and “Dead to Me.” Not a bad group ... making me wonder just what I’m going to spend my time watching next year.

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in “Dead to Me.” (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

A marvelous talk with the cast of ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Since we’re on the subject of departing shows, Times contributor Dave Itzkoff had a long conversation with the cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen. Yes, there was much talk about the six years they spent making the acclaimed show, but also how, if you’re in a New York City cash-only bagel place and have only euros in your pocket, Hinkle has got you covered. She’s only a phone call away.

“I remember reading the script for the first time,” Brosnahan said. “I had been watching Edie Falco on ‘Nurse Jackie.’ As someone who died and cried in roles for years prior to this, I thought, well, if they want me, it must be something like ‘Nurse Jackie.’ I could not have been more wrong. During one of our scenes in the pilot, Amy pulled me aside and was like, ‘I just want you to remember that it’s a comedy.’ Shoot me dead. I’m just going to go jump into the Hudson River.”

It turned out OK, didn’t it?

Rachel Brosnahan, star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” (Vincent Tullo / For The Times)

Can a trauma drama be a comedy? And why is it so funny?

My pal, Times television critic Lorraine Ali, sat down with Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”), Adam Scott (“Party Down”) and Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”) recently to talk about what they find funny, how to satisfy fans’ expectations and, sure, lovely man calves.

“My favorite kind of comedy is trauma drama,” said Scott, who plays an out-of-work actor turned part-time bartender in his Starz series.“Me too, it’s trauma drama,” replies Williams. “Everything is so sad all the time. Even laughing can be sad. Any time something really traumatic is happening, there’s also something really funny. There’s somebody’s crying over the casket. Or there’s a really intense breakup scene, and [the Spin Doctors’ upbeat love song] ‘Two Princes’ is playing in the restaurant.”

Hearing that song would turn the scene into a tragedy in my mind, but, hey, different strokes. (Damn. Now it’s stuck in my head.)

Jessica Williams, Phil Dunster, Molly Shannon, Delroy Lindo, Adam Scott, Janelle James and Anthony Carrigan at the Envelope Comedy Roundtable. (Shiho Fukada / For The Times)