Advertisement
Movies

‘Past Lives’ star Greta Lee, ‘Color Purple’ costumer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck join The Envelope

Greta Lee in "Past Lives," left, and Taraji P. Henson in "The Color Purple."
(A24; Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark OlsenShawn Finnie
Share

Follow us on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On this week’s episode of “The Envelope,” star Greta Lee explains why Celine Song’s love story “Past Lives” is “so much more than just a romance”:

“It is that thing that only Celine can do where she’s able to take that idea and that genre and make it feel for me like science fiction,” Lee tells host Mark Olsen. “The things we were talking about, we were talking about the human condition and we were talking about all the choices that can make a life. For someone like Nora and maybe for anyone, the greatest romance could be the romance you have with your own life.”

Plus, host Shawn Finnie explores the world of “The Color Purple” movie musical with costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck.

“With costumes, I can see the costume already built, how it can be shot, how it’s worn, even before it’s made,” Jamison-Tanchuck explains. “Before anything else, on paper or sketched or patterns or anything, I can already see it built in my mind... I like doing what is called mood boards, costume mood boards. They give us the mood and feel of every character, and I created them for every last character.”

Watch now on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript, as well as on our YouTube channel. Listen to the audio-only version wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement

And be sure to mark your calendars for our next episode on Jan. 11, when we’ll be joined by “Origin” filmmaker Ava DuVernay from the campus of her company, Array. Until then, happy holidays!

Can't get enough about awards season?

For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.

If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.

MoviesAwards
Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement