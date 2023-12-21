‘Past Lives’ star Greta Lee, ‘Color Purple’ costumer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck join The Envelope

Follow us on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On this week’s episode of “The Envelope,” star Greta Lee explains why Celine Song’s love story “Past Lives” is “so much more than just a romance”:

“It is that thing that only Celine can do where she’s able to take that idea and that genre and make it feel for me like science fiction,” Lee tells host Mark Olsen. “The things we were talking about, we were talking about the human condition and we were talking about all the choices that can make a life. For someone like Nora and maybe for anyone, the greatest romance could be the romance you have with your own life.”

Plus, host Shawn Finnie explores the world of “The Color Purple” movie musical with costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck.

“With costumes, I can see the costume already built, how it can be shot, how it’s worn, even before it’s made,” Jamison-Tanchuck explains. “Before anything else, on paper or sketched or patterns or anything, I can already see it built in my mind... I like doing what is called mood boards, costume mood boards. They give us the mood and feel of every character, and I created them for every last character.”

And be sure to mark your calendars for our next episode on Jan. 11, when we’ll be joined by “Origin” filmmaker Ava DuVernay from the campus of her company, Array. Until then, happy holidays!