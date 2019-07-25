Venice Film Festival: ‘Joker,’ ‘Ad Astra,’ Roman Polanski added to lineup

At least one thing seemed clear before the 2019 Venice International Film Festival lineup was announced: It would have quite a bit to live up to.

Last year was widely perceived as a watershed edition for Venice, which unveiled one of its most impressive lineups in years with the world premieres of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” both of which won major Venice prizes before going on to Oscar glory. The strength of that program, which also included Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” and Joel and Ethan Coen’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” suggested that many eyes would be on this year’s lineup, unveiled early Thursday morning by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Among the 21 titles set to compete for the Golden Lion, the festival’s top prize, are James Gray’s “Ad Astra,” a science-fiction drama starring Brad Pitt; Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy,” an espionage thriller with French actors Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel; Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” with Joaquin Phoenix in the villainous title role; Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” a divorce drama pairing Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson; and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” a drama about the Panama Papers scandal starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman.

Several of these titles, including “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Laundromat,” will go from Venice to the overlapping Toronto International Film Festival, which announced its first wave of titles on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The festival already announced last week that it would open with “The Truth,” starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche. The movie, playing in competition, is a first foray into French-language filmmaking from the Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose “Shoplifters” (2018) earned the Palme d’Or at Cannes and an Oscar nomination for foreign-language film.

The closing-night film, also announced last week, will be “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” a thriller set against the present-day Italian art scene. Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi, the movie stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger.

The Venice International Film Festival runs from Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Saturday, Sept. 7.