With ‘Non-Fiction,’ Oliver Assayas crafts a sharp comedy about modern life

But what I am saying is that every single person in every single possible job is affected by what has been going on in terms of how the digital revolution has changed the way we function. Of course, in cinema it has already happened in major ways. In cinema, it happened with sound in the ’90s, in the early to mid-’90s. All of a sudden you had digital sound, which killed traditional sound editing and opened up incredible new spaces for the sound of movies. And then the image became digital and then the distribution of the films became digital. And in 10 years’ time, the world of cinema has completely changed.