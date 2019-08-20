See the first glimpse of Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in ‘Stardust’

The first look at Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in “Stardust” is finally here. Salon Pictures unveiled a photo of the English actor and musician in character Tuesday as the late rock icon, complete with long, blond locks and a black, Bowie-esque hat — cigarette in hand. The biopic will dramatize the performer’s first trip to America in 1971, as well as the creation of his legendary glam alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

Before sliding into the coveted role, Flynn previously starred alongside Olivia Cooke in the ITV miniseries “Vanity Fair” and in National Geographic’s Golden Globe-nominated anthology “Genius.” Directed by Gabriel Range and written by Christopher Bell, “Stardust” will also feature Marc Maron as Bowie’s publicist Rob Oberman and Jena Malone as his wife, Angie.

“Stardust” is the latest in a Hollywood trend of movies chronicling the lives and careers of famed musicians that also includes Paramount’s “Rocketman,” featuring Taron Edgerton as Elton John, and 20th Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” starring Rami Malek in his Oscar-winning turn as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

A theatrical release for “Stardust” has not yet been set.