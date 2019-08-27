Watch Timothée Chalamet rule in Netflix’s ‘The King’ trailer

From young Hollywood royalty to actual royalty — Timothée Chalamet reigns as King Henry V in the trailer for Netflix’s buzzy new period drama, “The King.” Released Tuesday, the teaser sees Chalamet dressing in regal robes, preparing for his coronation in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” and “Henry V” plays.

“A new chapter of my life has begun,” he says. “Already I can feel the weight of the crown I wear. I’ve been forced to rely upon the counsel of men whose loyalty I question every waking moment. I need men around me I can trust.”

The film, directed by David Michôd, follows the young monarch’s ascension to the throne after the death of his tyrant father. Joel Edgerton, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michôd, also stars in the epic as Falstaff, the new king’s right-hand man.

“A king has no friend,” Falstaff warns his majesty. “A king has only followers and foe. But I will come with you.”

The remainder of the trailer sees Chalamet’s ruler carrying his scepter into the throne hall and his men onto the battlefield as his subjects enthusiastically chant “King Henry!” Set to debut at the fast-approaching Venice International Film Festival, the movie also stars Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp’s daughter), as well as Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris and Ben Mendelsohn.

“The King” will be available on Netflix in the fall.