Timothée Chalamet: Forever young in the record books?

Timothée Chalamet, nominated for playing music legend Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” could take the Oscar — and a milestone — from a close rival in this season’s lead actor race.

29 years, 63 days

If he wins, Chalamet will be the youngest lead actor Oscar recipient ever.

2003

Adrien Brody, current youngest-winner title holder, was 29 when he won for his performance as a real-life musician in “The Pianist.” But he was knocking on …

30’s

... door, at 29 years, 343 days.

51

Brody’s age upon receiving his second lead Oscar nomination this year, for “The Brutalist.” Prognosticators place Brody and Chalamet as the top two contenders in that race.

5, 7

In 2003, Brody bested history’s fifth- and seventh-youngest lead actor Oscar winners, Nicolas Cage and Daniel Day-Lewis (32 and an older 32 when they won for “Leaving Las Vegas” and “My Left Foot,” respectively) on their …

Advertisement

2nd

and third nominations (for “Adaptation,” “Gangs of New York”). This fact only enhances the full-circle possibilities if …

3/2/25

Chalamet triumphs over Brody this year. Although …

2 decades+

Brody’s return to Oscar contention after such a long absence makes its own compelling narrative.

2018

Chalamet received his first lead actor nomination for “Call Me by Your Name” at 22, making him the …

3rd

-youngest nominee in history after Jackie Cooper (age 9, “Skippy”) and Mickey Rooney (19, “Babes in Arms”). But Chalamet is not the youngest two-time nominee; Rooney was …

23

when he received his second lead nomination, for “The Human Comedy.”